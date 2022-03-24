Women’s soccer | PSG player Kheira Hamraoui alleges moral harassment from her teammates | football curiosities

The French International PSG, Kheira Hamraouifeels harassed by three of her classmates, including Aminata Diallowho was the first arrested for the aggression suffered by the first last November.

As revealed on Thursday by the newspaper L’Équipe, Hamraoui’s lawyer sent a letter to the legal services and human resources of the Paris Saint Germain complaining about the harassment of his client by Diallo, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani, as well as some fans of the club.

Some of these insulted him last day 11 when he entered the field 20 minutes into the match, while placing a banner in support of Diallo, who was not a starter either. They also insulted him in a graffiti that appeared in the training ground along with harsh criticism of the first team players after the Champions League defeat against Real Madrid.

For Hamraoui’s lawyer, this situation, which he describes as “provocation, threats, insults and intimidation”, causes “a serious alteration of his psychological health” which, when it occurs repeatedly, constitutes “moral harassment”. “These conditions cause a degradation of my client’s working conditions, violating her rights, her dignity, altering her mental health and compromising her professional future,” says the lawyer, who also criticizes the “unhealthy silence” and “reprehensible passivity “of the club.

He continues that they have not done anything despite the reported facts and asks that they act so that the situation improves. The coexistence between Hamraoui and Diallo does not seem to improve after the attack in November, while Katoto, the top scorer in the history of PSG, seems to take sides with the latter, to whom she is dedicating the goals she scores.

An explosive situation that could have consequences for the leading team in the French league, as well as for the national team, where Katoto lives with Hamraoui, who has been called up again. The attack took place after a women’s team dinner and, if the police initially arrested Diallo, she was released without charge. Investigators are still trying to find out who was behind that attack and, for now, they have revealed that Hamramoui had an affair with the then technical director of the Catalan club, Eric Abidal, during his time at Barcelona, ​​which caused the divorce of this .

EFE