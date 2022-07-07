Women’s softball stars will play this Saturday in Carolina – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

The game is scheduled to start at 5:10 p.m.





Carolina will host this Saturday, July 9, the All-Star Game of the Women’s National Superior Softball and the participants were selected in a vote among the different groups that have worked on the successful tournament that should have the closing of its regular series this weekend.

The game will be held at the Washao Softball Park which is located in the Country Club de Carolina development. Stars from group A that make up the teams from Juncos, Guaynabo, Cidra, Yauco and Villalba will face each other, while the stars from group B are from Arecibo, Asofem, Salinas, Maunabo, Carolina and Utuado.

The players selected in team A are catcher Génesis Figueroa (Guaynabo), first baseman Zomarie Lozano (Juncos), second baseman Kiandra Vega (Cidra), Ashley García (Yauco) will be in the siore, third baseman Gabriela García (Cidra) , and in the gardens Nayri Sánchez (Juncos), Alanys Rodríguez (Villalba) and Dayline Torres (Guaynabo).

The pitchers are led by the import from Cidra, Skyler Whitty, Ana González (Juncos) and Alondra Pérez (Juncos). The rest of the components selected by the leader and the league were Tiesh Díaz (Juncos), Joanelis Miranda (Villalba), Angelis Rivera (Guaynabo), Magdalys Arroyo (Juncos) and Jaycemarie Fernández (Villalba).

The squad will be led by Juncos’ mentor, Luis Pérez. The group of assistants are Lany Rivera (first coach), Luis ‘Wicho’ Figueroa (third coach), Javier Torres (bench coach) and Iván Rivera (pitching coach).

While the B team was made up of Claudia Ortiz (catcher / Asofem), Jenny Ortiz (first base / Salinas), Valeria Rosario (second base / Salinas), Adrix Paradizo (court / Arecibo) and Kiara Resto (third base / Arecibo) . In the gardens will be Alondra Aguayo (Carolina), Luz Feliciano (Asofem) and Jomarie Martinez (Arecibo).

The all-time wins leader in top softball, Arecibo’s Yazmín Torres leads pitchers that also include Salinas’ Authum Hammers, Carolina’s Bianca Cruz and Maunabo’s Nashaly Rivera. The team is completed by Natalia Del Valle from Asofem, Nayelie Andino from Carolina, Yareliz Vega from Utuado and Daniela Medina from Carolina.

The leader will be Alexis Barbosa, from Arecibo, and his assistants will be Diamilette Quiles and Luis ‘Cano’ Vázquez.

The All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 5:10 pm and will be streamed on the Carolina Giants Facebook page.





Pre-game activities will be beginning at 3:00 pm with the catchers’ sniper shootout. Then it will be the precision competition of the gardeners.

At 3:44 pm will be the expected Homerun Derby

The presentation of the teams is scheduled for 4:45 pm.