Women’s sport is also starting to be interesting for investors

Professional sport has always been considered an attractive area for financial investments, thanks to its particular characteristics: popularity is constantly increasing and expanding into new markets, spectators and fans are much more “loyal” than traditional brands’ customers, and their presence guarantees significant and above all regular cash flows.

These features have so far been exclusive to men’s sport. For some years now, however, women’s sports have been growing from all points of view, especially in North America and consequently in Europe. Now, after the efforts made over the years by athletes and managers, and after the support that has recently arrived, women’s sport is also starting to attract private investments, mainly interested in long-term growth forecasts and still low purchase prices.

For socio-cultural reasons, US women’s sport is at a more advanced stage among Western countries. And that’s where the most interesting investments are concentrated.

The NWSL and WNBA – the women’s soccer and basketball leagues – were the only U.S. professional sports leagues to increase television ratings during the pandemic. The latest WNBA basketball finals between Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury, broadcast by ESPN and ABC, recorded an average of 548,000 spectators in four games: 23 percent more than in 2020 and 42 percent more than in 2019. In the same year, NWSL football had over 70 per cent more crowds than the league’s inaugural season in 2013. Since then (pandemic excluded) average stadium attendance has increased by 9.4 per cent annually.

These growths did not go unnoticed. The NBA invests between 10 and 12 million dollars annually in the WNBA, which for now repay only from the point of view of the image, because the women’s championship is still at a loss: in 2018 it generated revenues of 60 million euros, about ten cheaper than the outputs. But according to analysts and experts, the current WNBA – which has just over twenty years of history – looks a lot like the NBA of the early years: a still small championship played by a few teams, but which over time grew dramatically to generate more $ 7 billion in annual revenue.

Loading... Advertisements

In football, the situation is different. The popularity of teams and leagues is greater, favored by the high rate of participation in school programs and consequently to the victories of the women’s national team, four times world champion. This means that investments in the NWSL have already started some time ago. Investors already include NFL team owners and quarterbacks at the height of their popularity, such as Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then there is the big news represented by the new Los Angeles women’s team, Angel City FC, owned and managed almost entirely by women. Three owners are actresses Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba and America Ferrera, former footballers such as Mia Hamm, tennis player Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder and CEO of the social network. Reddit.

In Europe, women’s sport is structured differently. Professionalism is widespread almost exclusively in football, where it has not yet been established in several countries, including Italy. Still in football, the vast majority of women’s teams are owned by men’s teams. In recent years they have followed the path traced years ago by Scandinavian, German and French clubs almost all those who were missing, from Real Madrid in Spain to the Italian ones. The teams with important independent properties are still few: in Italy one of these is the Napoli of Raffaele Carlino, owner of Carpisa.

The latest major investment in European women’s football is that of Dazn, who has bought the broadcasting rights of the women’s UEFA Champions League for the next four seasons, and will also broadcast all matches of the tournament free to air on YouTube until 2023. The agreement, with the introduction of centralized television rights, will guarantee each of the 16 participants about 400 thousand euros per season, which was not there before.

As for the other disciplines, the most popular and therefore the most attractive for investors is volleyball, which enjoys its popularity and a defined and fluid audience, where the division between men and women is less marked. It is estimated to be the fourth most watched sport globally, with around 800 million fans in large markets such as the United States, Brazil, Italy, the United States and China. At the beginning of the year, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) had begun to collaborate with the investment fund CVC Capital Partners creating a media company – Volleyball World – to support innovation, growth and investments in world volleyball, both for women. than masculine. To do this, CVC has pledged $ 300 million.