Women’s Sub-17 says goodbye to the World Cup

The U-17 women’s team fell before his similar Puerto Rico in it Pre-Mundial of the category and could not access the semifinals. The Cuscatlecas had a tough job against the Puerto Ricans, who had a hard time, and said goodbye to their options to go to the World Cup in India 2023.

The Cuscatlecas sought to have the ball to get there with many players over Ariana Anderson’s cabin, but the Islanders had their strengths and were difficult to overcome.

Marilia Nieves-Melchor was the player who gave the national defense the most problems with long-distance shots in the first few minutes. One of them, at minute 23, forced the goalkeeper Alexandra Jiménez to a high class stretch.

The Salvadorans also insistently searched for the rival goal, although they had no luck. One of them was with Carolina Ayala, who took advantage of a good arrival down the right wing to get to the edge of the area and finish off, but it went just wide.

Puerto Rico went up on the scoreboard through Marilia Nieves-Melchor at minute 37. It was a good play that caught the national defense badly and allowed the Puerto Rican to send the ball into the back of the nets defended by Alexandra Jiménez.

In response, the Cuscatleco coach made a change in the team and sent Yaneth Sotelo instead of Karoline Velásquez. The girls were looking to react to the closing of the first half, but the Caribbean girls were well placed and did not give many spaces.

At minute 43 came a shot from Victoria Meza that was able to contain the goalkeeper Ariana Anderson in one of the good opportunities of the Salvadorans. This is how the first half ended, with the Puerto Ricans slightly ahead in a tight duel.

Already in the complementary part, Victoria Meza tried again with a long-distance shot that hit the right post. The Salvadorans looked for the ball to create options. Cinthya Ramírez and Mía Arévalo tried to overcome the iron brand of the Caribbean women who at times imposed their physique and speed.

However, at minute 65 came the second of the Puerto Ricans with which he sentenced the game. Indigo Sims took advantage of a speed play to shoot Alexandra Jiménez and make it 2-0. It was a hard blow for the Cuscatlecas who tried to wreak havoc, but the Puerto Ricans were lethal.