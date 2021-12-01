Women’s Tennis Association has suspended all tournaments in China due to serious doubts about tennis player Peng Shuai’s condition

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the world organization of women’s tennis, has announced the “immediate suspension of all tournaments in China”, due to “serious doubts” about the conditions of the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. The former world champion in doubles has not been seen in public since she reported on November 2 of having suffered sexual violence by former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli.

“Since then, Peng’s message has been removed from the Internet and the discussion of this important issue has been censored,” said the WTA note. “Chinese officials were offered the opportunity to verifiably demonstrate that Peng was free and able to speak without interference or intimidation” and to “investigate the allegation of sexual assault in a thorough, fair and transparent manner.” However, the issue has not been addressed in a “serious and credible” way and there are “serious doubts” that Peng Shuai “is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation”.

– Read also: It continues to be unclear how Peng Shuai is doing

On November 14, Steve Simon, head of the WTA, had asked the Chinese tennis federation directly for reassurance on Peng’s condition and the opening of an investigation by the Chinese government on the athlete’s statements. Now, Simon has made it known that the WTA had no other choice: “Unless China takes the required measures, we cannot put our players and our staff at risk by organizing events in China.”

Simon added that, “in conscience”, he cannot ask the athletes “to compete there”: the basis on which the WTA was founded, equality for women, would suffer an immense setback ”.