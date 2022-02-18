Women’s Tri begins the World Cup journey with a new format and more chances

The Women’s Mexican National Team begins this Thursday his way to the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia 2023with quite a few more options to return to a scenario like that, after He has not classified for 8 years.

The Concacaf restructured the tie and in addition to calling it “Qualifier W” (the W for ‘women’), will award four direct tickets to the World Cupin addition to two to the “playoff” of the Intercontinental Repechage.

For him 2019 World Cupdisputed in France, Concacaf only had three tickets because the total number of participating teams was 24, while now there will be 32.

Four years ago, the Women’s Tri did not even reach the Preworld Semifinals losing in the key match against Panama, so that those qualified for the World Cup by the Confederation were United States, Canada and Jamaica.

Now him W-qualifier It will be the first step for the Tri look for the vindication. This tournament will be disputed by 30 selections, among which are not the United States or Canada, since both were located directly in the Women’s World Cup, to dispute the July 4 to 18 in Monterreythat is, Mexico will be host and local in the final phase.

That Preworld will be played with 8 teamsso that from Qualifier W will advance 6 teams: each of the Group leaders. Mexico is located in A, along with Puerto Rico, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla.

More advantages?

At FIFA Women’s Ranking published in decemberMexico is third place in Concacafafter the US and Canada, in addition to being the 27th place overall. In that classification, the selection that comes closest to him, of the rivals of the Group in the W Qualifier is Puerto Rico (located at 107 in the FIFA General Ranking), while Suriname is 129, Antigua and Barbuda the 167 and Anguilla is not in said Ranking.

The first game of Monica Vergara team It will be this Thursday at 8:00 p.m. of Central Mexico in the Monterrey University Stadiumagainst Suriname, to then visit Antigua and Barbuda, next Sunday, at 3:00 p.m. Central Mexico.

In this Group stage there will be no reciprocal visit, after the games this February, El Tri will visit Anguilla on April 9 and this instance will end on the 12th of that month upon receiving Puerto Rico.

El Tri seeks to break an eight-year fast

Mexico has only qualified for three of the eight Women’s World Cups disputed since 1991. The first was for United States 99then went to Germany 2011 and finally the last one he played was Canada 2015.

Within the Aztec campus there is confidence in demonstrating that the growth of women’s soccer in the country thanks to the Liga MX Femenil is real, as pointed out Itzel Gonzalezexporter from Xolas and the second goalkeeper to emigrate to Europe from the pink league.

“It’s amazing to see the support what is being given to us. Part of the growth we have is because of the fans, because of those people who follow us. It is a great opportunity to impose our style of play, find that selection growth”, he said this Wednesday in a conference.

W Qualifier Format

Total, 30 Concacaf Member Associations will participate in the Concacaf W Qualifying (the top 30 ranked after the United States and Canada). The Groups are the following: