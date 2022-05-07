Sports

Women's Tri Sub 17 achieves qualification for the World Cup

The U-17 Women’s Mexican National Team once again thrashed in the Concacaf Pre-World Cup, this time it was by a score of 5-0 against its similar team from Puerto Rico, in the semifinals of the tournament, and with that they obtained their ticket to the Grand Final, and They secured their place in the next World Cup of the category, which will be played in India this same 2022.

The Mexicans thrashed the Puerto Ricans this Friday, with goals from Valerie Vargas, Alice Soto, Layla Sirdah and Tatiana Flores, who is the sister of the Arsenal Sub 20 footballer, Marcelo Flores.

With this, the Aztec players achieved the incredible number of 57 goals for and none against, with Carmen López and Renatta Cota keeping their goal unbeaten.

Now, the Mexicans await their rival in the Grand Final of the Concacaf World Cup, which will come from the other key of the semifinals, between Canada and the United States.

“Let it be heard! WE’RE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP, WE’RE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP! Tremendous work from the whole team! DALE, MEXICO!”, shared the Mexican Women’s National Team on their social networks.

Daniel Gutiérrez is a critic who knows Mexican soccer and the main leagues in the world, with experience in sports writing. He is a faithful follower of Club América from Mexico. He studies Communication Sciences at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He is currently a collaborator on the Soy Fútbol portal.

