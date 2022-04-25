Women’s U-17 starts World Cup with a win against Guatemala

Theelection had no problem prevailing over a weak Guatemala in the debut of the U-17 World Cup after a performance that showed the superiority at the beginning of the championship for those led by Erick Acuña, who sharpened their aim in the match that takes place in the Dominican Republic.

For the blue one, the numbers came from the beginning. Cynthia Ramírez was in charge of the first score for the nationals after beating the last defensive line in just 7 minutes. The blue and white team gained strength with the goal and continued attacking to soon seal the result.

The second came at 37′ after a steal of the ball that Breanna Ramírez made effective. Before the break El Salvador found the third of tranquility at the feet of Carolina Ayala.

But Erick Acuña did not allow his players to lower their arms and went out to look for more goals in the complement.

In 57 minutes Breanna scored again for the 4-0 that announced the win on Dominican soil. Guatemala could not find answers and the Salvadorans took advantage of it.

Anika Berger scored the fourth at 86′ and a minute later Karlone Velásquez began to sentence the advantage. The final goal came in the discount at the feet, again, of Velásquez for the final 6-0. Start with the right foot.