Women’s world qualifiers, Italy: 5-0 to Romania. Blue in the race for first place

Girelli – who celebrates 50 goals in the national team – leads the blues with a hat-trick, also Bonansea and Pirone with a great goal. Milena Bertolini’s girls remain at -3 from Switzerland

In the frost of Voluntari, after the defeat of Palermo against Switzerland and with five players found positive at Covid, it was not easy for the national team to put the bad thoughts behind them. Milena Bertolini’s team did it, returning to victory (0-5) in the qualifying round for the World Cup, enhancing the goal difference and keeping second place, useful at least to go to the play-offs waiting to go and play all in all in Switzerland. A match dominated by Italy, who went to rest with a single goal advantage but able to lock in the result in the first quarter of an hour of the second half before spreading to the final. Cristiana Girelli’s hat-trick stands out, overcoming 50 goals for the Azzurri and reaching 52. “Congratulations to these girls who have been really good, approaching the match very well – the words of the coach -. The match proved their worth. value. Starting from the simplest module gave us more certainty, even if attitude is always the thing that matters most “.

Unlock Bonansea – Bertolini has in fact chosen the 4-4-2, fielding Soffia low on the right and the Giugliano-Simonetti couple (the latter in the first as a starter in blue) in the middle of the field, with Glionna and Bonansea outside and constantly changing positions during the course of the first half. Bonansea, on 22 ‘, broke the deadlock by defending the ball from the attack of Carp (Sampdoria player) and overcoming Părăluţă with a left foot. Previously, a goal to Girelli had been canceled, on an assist from Bonansea herself, due to an obvious offside position.

50 times Girelli – To score his 50th goal with the national team, however, Cristiana Girelli had to wait a short while. Italy doubled in the 53rd minute: Simonetti’s touch for Bonansea, assist for the Juve teammate, left foot from inside the area soiled by Ficzay and ball slowly into the net. Girelli’s goals with the blue shirt became 51 in the 61st minute, when the Juventus striker anticipated all of them at the near post on Boattin’s corner. Giuliani caught cold for most of the match: the only intervention by the goalkeeper on Carp. He will certainly have more to do on Sunday, the day of the derby between Milan and Inter, which will come in a weekend that also includes the top clash between Sassuolo and Juventus. In the end, the joy of the debut in the national team for Norma Cinotti, 25 years old from Empoli, the poker of Pirone with a splendid lob and the definitive 0-5 by Girelli on a penalty. World Cup qualifiers will resume in April, against Lithuania and Switzerland: everything will be played there.

