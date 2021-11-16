won more derbies than Milan! Inzaghi called me… ”- SOS Fanta

Hakan Calhanoglu it’s said. The Turk talked about his arrival at Inter and his farewell to Milan, he did so in the 433 podcast. These are his words reported by Fcinter1908.

PUNISHMENTS – “Talent or training? I always say 50-50. In Manheim I had a coach who made me try for a long time every time, and he always told me that I could become the best free-kicker if I worked hard. I trained a lot to get to this point. I believe in my abilities in this fundamental “.

INTER – “My contract was expiring. I spent four years at Milan and I respect everyone, I stayed in touch with everyone and I have a great relationship with the people who are still there. I have no problems. But I wanted a new challenge for my career and I decided to leave with my family. I’m happy to be at Inter, a great club that won the Scudetto last year and plays in the Champions League. Obviously there is a lot of competition, as there are great quality players. I needed this new challenge. We must look forward, not backward. I am grateful to Milan, I had a good time there and I have no problems with anyone “.

FIRST DAYS – “Everyone at Inter is very kind. I remember when the coach (Inzaghi, ed) called me 3-4 times during the European Championship. He strongly wanted me to join Inter, as did the managers, who called me and told me about my future in the Nerazzurri. I knew before that Inter were a strong team, also because they have won many derbies against Milan, they won much more than the Rossoneri. I said to myself: ‘Come on, Inter are an excellent choice’. I remember that I arrived in Appiano on the first day and there was nobody there (laughs, ed), because they were all playing in the European Championship. I was alone. Then, slowly, they all came back and it was nice because they gave me a great welcome. I felt comfortable. All the people who work in Appiano are very kind and make you feel part of the team ”.

COMPANIONS – “I am on very good terms with everyone, especially Dumfries and de Vrij, as they speak Dutch, which is similar to German. I am very close to them ”.

INZAGHI – “I have known Inzaghi since he was coaching Lazio, with his 3-5-2. An attacking game, I have a great relationship with him from day one. I worked hard and my debut against Genoa was excellent, even for the goal. I knew that the Inter fans expected something from me, since I came from Milan. If you get here you have to prove something and I succeeded ”.

GOALS – “I don’t want to talk too much. But we certainly want to win the Scudetto and do well in the Champions League, where we want to win again against Shakhtar. There is also the Italian Cup, which we want to win. We want to win everything, this is also my dream. I want to raise many trophies and show them to my children by saying: ‘I won this and that while playing at Inter’ ”.

