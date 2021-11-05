“Won the battle against supermarkets”

PADUA – “Bakeries against Shopping Centers: 2 to 0”. It summarizes with a football metaphor the second great victory obtained by artisan bakers with the recent one sentence of the Council of State with which yes prohibits the sale of loose bread in self-service mode the President of the Food Producers of Confartigianato Imprese Padova Nicola Trentin, who underlines: “After having obtained the prohibition, again by the large retailers, to name precooked bread with the words” Fresh Bread “, with this sentence the Council of State has sanctioned the positive culmination of another battle fought against a customary practice in large retailers, which we consider – rightly – not in compliance with health and hygiene standards “.

With this act that is valid throughout the national territory, the leading legal administrative consultancy body fully embraces the theses carried out with tenacity by Confartigianato. The “turning point” took place in December 2020 when the carabinieri of the Nas of Lecce seized 23 kilograms of bread and imposed the suspension of the sale in “self service” mode at a supermarket. Commercial structure that in any case had immediately appealed against the measures adopted. The Council of State, in recent weeks, has judged inadmissible for various reasons, including the one that highlights how the self-service sale of loose bread is completely unsuitable for guaranteeing the most elementary food safety requirements. Furthermore, the ruling states that loose bread obtained by completing the baking of precooked bread must be packaged before being put on sale and cannot be packaged by the customer.

“Justice has been done and market rules rebalanced – emphasizes Trentin – in favor of 257 artisan workshops (and their 1,176 employees) who every day churn out tons of bread and bakery products in the province of Padua, respecting a strict food control system introduced by the legislator to guarantee the safety and hygiene of services and goods intended for sale (HACCP (acronym for Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, in Italian “Analysis of risks and critical control points”). it is a product that does not peel and does not wash but is consumed as it is and therefore must be treated with all the necessary hygienic and sanitary precautions, precisely to eliminate the risks for the health of the consumer. Customer health which represents the principle that is the basis of the daily work that is done inside the sales points, which have always been subject to very specific rules and prescriptions, which if not respected they have high fines ».