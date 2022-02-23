Wonder of the Seas: the largest cruise ship in the world will arrive in San Juan in March

The world’s largest cruise ship Wonder of the Seas Royal Caribbean – will arrive at Pier 3 in San Juan on March 7, as part of her maiden voyage, which will begin in the port of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The vessel, which has a capacity for 5,606 passengers, will also be the most modern of the brand. His first itinerary consists of seven days and, apart from San Juan, he will make stops in Labadee, Haiti, as well as Nassau and Coco Cay, Bahamas.

The Wonder of the Seas was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. It has 18 decks, 1,867 cabins, four swimming pools, ten Jacuzzis, two surf simulators, a skating rink, a basketball court and spa rooms. Among its main attractions is the AquaTheater, described as the most immersive in history, and the new Suite Neighborhood.

For the director of the Ports Authority, Joel Pizá Batiz, the arrival of the Wonder of the Seas at the capital’s dock represents “good news” for Old San Juan merchants, carriers and tour operators. He assured that for every 1,300 passengers, the economic impact amounts to $250,000 =

So far, Royal Caribbean has only confirmed one stop in San Juan. The vessel is expected to operate in Caribbean waters for only two months, since from May it will set sail from Barcelona and Rome. He will return to the Caribbean in November.

Although the Wonder of the Seas was scheduled to begin operations in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the plans. To board the ship, passengers will need to be vaccinated against the virus.

Viking Octantis will also dock in Puerto Rico

Meanwhile, Pizá Batiz revealed that the Octantis cruise ship of the Viking company will also arrive in San Juan for the first time this year. His arrival is scheduled for March 14, the official said.

The Viking Octantis is one of the most modern cruise ships in the line, with capacity for 378 passengers. It was recently created for expedition trips in the most remote regions of the world, such as Antarctica.

The director of Ports recalled that the low cruise season for the island begins soon and that transit stops are still being negotiated with the cruise lines.

However, he assured that, until now, Royal Caribbean will continue to use San Juan as a homeport for the ship Explorer of the Seas.

In the case of Carnival, he assured that the company keeps making continuous changes to its itineraries. However, he maintained that the cruise line confirmed 35 transit stops between February and December this year.

The figure, in his opinion, is positive, although he acknowledged that the island lost between 15 and 16 stops on the Carnival Mardi Gras cruise for reasons that he indicated he did not know. This latest cruise ship is expected to return to the San Juan dock on March 29.

“For me it is good news that we have a full year guarantee and that, after the pandemic, Carnival continues with us with important stops,” he said. “Something positive is that they gave us the itinerary between now and December. They increased certain stops and reduced others, which is normal”he asserted.

Although the “deployments” of Carnival subsidiaries such as Holland America and Princess Cruises have not yet been reported, he assured that both cruise lines will have stops in Puerto Rico.

Last week, spokesmen for the country’s tourism industry pointed out that the future of cruise ships was uncertain and that it would be necessary to wait until the start of the next high season, which runs from December to March, to experience an improvement.