Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, will start sailing from the United States

A huge wonder that sails. This is how the new boat can be considered Royal Caribbeanthe Wonder of the Seas, which will start sailing from March 4. The cruise ship, which currently holds the title of “largest in the world”, arrived last weekend at Port Everglades, the Port of Ft. Lauderdale, in Floridafrom where he will make his trips until April.

The ship, which was under construction for 30 months, and was ready in January this year, he is the fifth of the Oasis class. It was described by Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, as the one who will take this type of cruise, which has been so revolutionary, to a level of wonder, innovation and adventure.

Similarities and differences with other Oasis

Since the first one, the Oasis of the Seas, was launched in 2009, This type of ship drew attention for its spaciousness, its impressive amenities, such as the AquaTheater, and its size. These are ships of superlatives. This will have all of the above, but with modifications to continue maintaining the “wow” factor that has characterized these cruisers.

Its AquaTheather, which is the open-air amphitheater at the stern, and which is one of its most impressive attractions, has been redesigned. Royal Caribbean had anticipated that its new show will be very extreme, never seen before. “InTENse”, will be of high intensity, with aquatic acrobatics among other elements and it is the first show where all the participants are women. Nick Weir, Senior Vice President of Entertainment for Royal Caribbean, has been sharing some thoughts on social media about him.

Although the concept of neighborhoods in which their food, activity and entertainment areas are divided is maintained, the Wonder is the first that instead of seven, has eight neighborhoods. The new one, the “Suite Neighborhood”, is dedicated to giving more privacy and exclusivity to the guests of the royal Suite Class, where the amenities for this category of cabins are located. These include a swimming pool, relaxation area, the Coastal Kitchen restaurant and the impressive Ultimate Family Suite, with capacity for 10 people.

Among the novelties that this ship brings are more food options, such as The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Barwith live country music and southern fare for lunch and dinner, including johnnycakes, southern-style fried chicken, crab and shrimp fritters.

As well The Vue Bar, a bar with a floating platform and its Wonder Playscapefor water games for children, where a lot of technology will be used and there will be interactive murals that are activated by touch.

In addition, the most popular attractions of the company’s most modern ships will be combined, among them, The Ultimate Abysswhich is a dry slide that makes it descend through several floors of the nave, the hand-carved carousel, the surfing simulator (FlowRider), the zipline and the water slides.

With a total capacity of 6,988 passengers in double occupancy, a crew of 2,300 employees, a displacement of 236,857 tons and a width of 210 feet, it lives up to its class, and very well justifies its description as a “floating city”. Certainly when it comes to that, this is a perfect example.

From May in Europe

The ideal combination for travelers who want to be among the first to travel on the world’s largest ship and sail through Europe will be the Wonder, which will be departing from Rome and Barcelona, ​​visiting destinations such as Naples and Florence, in Italy; Palma de Mallorca, in Spain and Provence, in France.

On his return, in the fall, will arrive at Port Canaveral, an hour from Orlando, which will be your homeport in Florida. Beginning in November, he will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay and Philipsburg, St. Maarten, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, and Cozumel, Mexico.