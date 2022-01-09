Wonder Woman 1984 is the best-selling Home Video of the year: here is the Top 10

Like every end of the year, all the major newspapers and analysts have a lot of fun looking at the home video sales figures and box office records for the past season. As for the former, Wonder Woman 1984 is in first place against all odds, while Tenet is last in this Top 10.

1. Wonder Woman 1984: Despite the tepid reception by the public and the negative reviews offered in quantity by international critics, factors which have influenced a box office not so stellar, it is the film by Patty Jenkins that earns the first place by number of sales in the Home Video, including DVD, Blu-Ray and rented digital copies. With 1,427,830 copies sold and 35,459,866 dollars cashed in from his second film, Gal Gadot prepares to return to The Flash and filming the third Wonder Woman film.

2. The Croods 2 – A new era: Joel Crawford’s animated film, sequel to the previous one dating back to 2013, will have appealed to families and children, bringing the adventures of the Paleolithic family back into the domestic living rooms. (1,263,699 copies x $ 27,256,679).

3. Raya and the last dragon: It is Disney that earns the bronze medal with this new Classic (59th) by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada which fits into its new line of hyper-realistic animation. Here too, the public is that of the little ones. (910,752 copies x $ 21,242,350).

4. Godzilla vs. Kong: Warner again with a blockbuster in collaboration with Legendary Pictures, coming to the fourth MonsterVerse film directed this time by Adam Wingard, which stages the clash between the two Kaiju. (903,592 copies x $ 26,217,114).

5. Monster Hunter: Again unexpected for the same reasons as Wonder Woman. Paul WS Anderson’s new film stars Milla Jovovich, who after saying goodbye to the Resident Evil saga finds herself grappling with terrible creatures. (574,994 copies x $ 12,976,203).

6. World news: It will look like an independent film when compared to the other giants on this list, Paul Greengrass’ new Western film starring Tom Hanks, set after the Civil War. (565,139 copies x $ 12,734,055).

7. Soul: The new Pixar film in the wake of the Inside Out animations has been welcomed as a little gem. Here Pete Docter’s film about a jazz musician earns a decent seventh place. (547,988 copies x $ 11,483,472).

8. Harry Potter: The Complete Collection: Years later, exactly twenty years after the release of the first film, the saga inspired by JK Rowling’s novels is still breaking records, certainly in view of the incredible revelations of Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts. (542,311 copies x $ 23,251,185).

9. John Wick: Parabellum: That the frantic wait for heartening updates on the fourth chapter has reactivated interest in the third? We don’t know, the fact is that John Wick’s killer is still beating cash after two years. (500,239 copies x $ 9,109,733).

10. Tenet: Did Christopher Nolan’s film starring John David Washington, Kenneth Branagh and Robert Pattinson deserve a little more? Maybe. Viewers may have thought that watching it on a small screen would be disappointing. (494,698 copies x $ 12,814,346).