Wonder Woman 3 – Gal Gadot reveals: “We are working on the script”

Actress Gal Gadot reassures fans: next Wonder Woman is being worked on!

Gal Gadot confirmed that the script for Wonder Woman 3 is currently under development. The Brazilian model and actress took her first steps in the world of cinema in 2008, when land is proposed to audition for the role of bond girl Camille Montes in Quantum of Solace. Although she is not given the part, the casting director is impressed enough with her that he auditioned her for the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious- Original parts only, which he manages to get by competing against six other actresses. According to Gadot herself, Justin Lin would have entrusted her with the role due to her military experience and the consequent knowledge of weapons.

Participation in the film acts as a springboard for the career of the actress who, between 2009 and 2013, takes part in the films Crazy night in Manhattan, where he stars opposite Mark Wahlberg, and Innocent lies. In 2017 she was chosen by Zack Snyder to play Wonder Woman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice of 2016, its selection was the subject of some criticism from fans. This was largely due to Gadot’s slim build compared to Wonder Woman’s Amazonian warrior physique depicted in the comics. The solo release in Wonder Woman, by director Patty Jenkins, however, put Gadot on a sudden halt to worries, the actress practicing fencing, kung fu, kickboxing and capoeira to prepare for the role, gaining 8 kg of muscle.

Recently, at a promotional event for the film Netflix Red Notice to the direct question of a reporter about the release date of the next one Wonder Woman, Gadot replied “I can’t tell you yet, but we’re working on the script “. The actress also joked that she couldn’t reveal any potential plot details. “because the authors could kill me“. Wonder Woman 3 does not yet have an official release date and, with the director Barry Jenkins committed to the next big spin-off of Star Wars, Rogue Squadron, due out in December 2023, it is likely that production may not even begin before 2024. Obviously, Gal Gadot will be very busy until then, as not only is she expected to appear in the mystery thriller. Murder on the Nile next year, but it will also be there Evil Queen in Disney Live Action dedicated to snow-white. For someone accustomed to playing a heroine with a divine nature, it will certainly be a notable change of pace.

