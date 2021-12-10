Wonder Woman announced by WB Games and Monolith with a teaser at the Game Awards 2021 – Nerd4.life

Wonder Woman emerged as one of the surprises of the Game Awards 2021, a new DC Comics heroine game from Monolith and Warner Bros. Entertainment, featuring a teaser trailer during the evening.

The first teaser trailer doesn’t show anything of the actual game yet but pans the hero, perhaps giving an idea of ​​the graphic quality of the 3D model used for this videogame Wonder Woman, a character who hadn’t had her own specific game for a long time, despite her return to the cinematic scene.

The video therefore shows exclusively Wonder Woman and her classic Lasso of Truth in just over half a minute of animation in computer graphics, but we can definitely trust the authors of this new Wonder Woman video game, considering that the Monolith Productions they are responsible, among others, for Middle-earth: The Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: The Shadow of War.

We can easily imagine that it is a action game, probably in the third person, obviously starring Wonder Woman, which is characterized by a classic style but which also recalls the recent interpretation of the character by Gal Gadot.

In the trailer, the protagonist seems to be introduced by Hippolyta, the mother of the famous fighter, but for all the details we will have to wait a little longer before knowing anything precise. Meanwhile, let’s see the first teaser trailer shown above and shown during the Game Awards 2021.