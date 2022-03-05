Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot and her husband invest in AdaSwap, Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem

Recently the Israeli actress, Gal Gadotknown for her role as Wonder Womanannounced that it invested in the ecosystem blockchain from Cardano.

This way, Gadot is one of the investors AdaSwapthe exchange decentralized (DEXfor its acronym in English) based on Cardanowhich achieved a collection of 2.6 million dollars.

These are the AdaSwap plans with the money raised

The destination that the collected resources will have will serve so that this DEX develop a complete ecosystem, with market NFT and participation groups.

“This is an exciting investment opportunity for us in the crypto space,” Gadot and Varsano said in a statement.

In this context, Gal Gadot and your partner, Jason Varsano, led the funding round alongside other investment companies such as iAngels, Shima Capital, Pluto Digital, GBV, Stardust, Efficient Frontier, Finova, Banter Capital and Coti.

It should be noted that AdaSwap it has been in a development stress test for over a year. Since early 2021, the protocol has gone through seed rounds, stablecoin partnerships, among other projects.

Now the next goal is to launch the token ASW to exchange platforms, introduce the staking protocol, as well as launch the crypto market ADANFT.

Furthermore, the platform DEX also want to introduce the interface AMM (Automated Market Maker) for protocols AdaSwap DEX, Stake & Forget. The team even has among its plans to connect Cardano with Ethereum, BSC and Casper tokens by March 2023.

In that line, AdaSwap described this market as the first platform of its kind, which will market collections of well-known artists in Cardano.

“This is one of our first and greatest achievements towards building a new financial ecosystem that will have a huge impact on our world. The AdaSwap team is very excited to move forward with our project backed by top investors both technical and commercial,” AdaSwap co-founder Itay Levy said in a statement.

