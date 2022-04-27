Wonder Woman in the footage from Shazam! Fury of the Gods from CinemaCon

In addition to Wonder Woman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes an explicit reference to the Fast & Furious saga

Warner Bros. opened its CinemaCon presentation with a bunch of new footage from the long-awaited sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. According to reports, although several scenes from the film were shown at the beginning of the presentation, as is usual at the convention, none of them have yet been posted online, although some screenshots have.

The Las Vegas convention brought us new details about the film, with the stars Zachary Levi, Ash Angel, Helen Mirren Y Jack Dylan Grazer, who were on stage to present the film. The panel showed some new footage, opening with Billy having a dream that he was on a date with wonder-woman in which she becomes him Shazam Wizard. Unfortunately, it seems that they repeat what happened with Superman in the post-credits scene of the first installment and here (at least in the footage shown) it does not appear Gal Gadot.

Shortly after, the clip shows that the Daughters of Atlas they have broken the barrier between the realms, and everything has gone absolutely crazy. There’s a gigantic brown dragon on the streets of the city and a world seemingly made entirely of books come to life. Finally, Shazam sits down across from wait and tells: “I’ve seen all the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies, ma’am, and they’re all about family!«. It’s clear that Shazam is preparing a dramatic reveal of his superfamily, but they mess up and are late, causing him to comically vent his frustration.

Further information revealed includes Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu such as the Daughters of Atlas, Hespera and Kalypso, respectively. Although her character has not yet been revealed, the actress Rachel Zegler will also join the DCEUsupposedly as the third Daughter of Atlas, meaning she could be a third villain in the sequel.

During the panel, Levi said it was a “super dream” to get the band back together, and Helen Mirren affectionately called her co-stars “amazing kids.” She seemed to have been amused in the film, saying that her villain character Hespera “thinks she’s right” and that, like most villains, she “is convinced of her righteousness”.