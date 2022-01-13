Wonder Woman only on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, confirmation arrives – Nerd4.life

Wonder Woman will be released only on next-gen platforms, therefore PC, PS5 And Xbox Series X | S: This is confirmed by a job announcement published by the game’s development team, Monolith Productions, which also reveals other details.

The announcement reiterates that Wonder Woman will be an open world and will include the Nemesis System, the technology patented by Warner Bros. that gives enemies a will of their own, giving rise to internal clashes for command as well as the creation of real rivalries.

The new tie-in will also turn on Firebird Engine, the same used by the team for Middle-earth: Shadow of War, we imagine suitably enhanced in order to take advantage of the next-gen platforms.

At the time of the reveal, Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad said, “Wonder Woman is one of the most iconic DC superheroes of all time, fighting for truth, justice and equality for over eighty. years, and we are proud to be able to create an exciting new videogame chapter in the history of this heroine. “

“The talented team at Monolith Productions are fielding the things they do best to be able to offer players a Wonder Woman tie-in unlike anything they’ve ever experienced before.”