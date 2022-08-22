Wonder Woman: warrior woman and political figure in modern times

Diana appears on the cover in triumph, alongside the goddesses who endowed her with her abilities: Aphrodite, Hera, Athena, Artemis, Demeter, and Hestia. Credits: Story George Perez and Len Wein, art by George Perez.

the first great Crisis of DC Comics from 1985 introduced a new era of stories. Inevitably, many characters underwent a “reset” in their continuity. the publisher’s trinity was the first. While Frank Miller was in charge of Batman Y John Byrne of Superman, George Perez (Crisis on Infinite Earths) asked to take wonder-woman.

Like many DC characters, Wonder Woman, from her inception, responded to commercial demand. As the Amazon adapted to the times, she changed her clothing, skills, and social status. The restitution of Diana created by William Moulton Marstonwas even the focus of the demands of the first feminist protests.

The crossovers between universes of the 1960s and 1980s led to great confusion in the reading public. The event Crisis on Infinite Earths it served to organize the editorial lines, and also give a starting point to anyone who wants to start reading. Thus, Pérez, one of the architects of the Crisis event, shaped the Wonder Woman we know today.

Born of regret and clay

The amazon They are a people formed by the resurrected souls of women who died violently, and were protected by Gea (the Land). The goddesses of Olympus returned them to the world to form a nation that would set an example to men, but the Empires would not see them that way, enslaving them. By freeing themselves and taking retribution, these people walked away from what the goddesses asked for.

The first obstacle that Diana will face will be with the same Poison incarnate, sent by Phobos, son of Ares. Credits: Story George Perez and Len Wein, art by George Perez.

Given a second chance, this town was taken to the paradise island, where they should take care of an evil that hides below for all eternity. Over time, hippolytaqueen of the Amazons, begins to feel the need to be a mother, the reason: in her previous life she was killed while pregnant.

The goddesses will fulfill his wish, the queen is entrusted to create a baby with clay. This baby will be graced with the soul of the unborn that was still in Gaia’s care, and she will receive gifts from various gods. The goal of Diana, the Amazon princess, will be to recover the original mission of the Amazons, and save the world from the influence of Ares.

The God of War is influencing the most powerful governments, seeking to form a nuclear war conflict. The colonel Steve Trevor, who criticizes the military commanders with morally questionable attitudes, is sent on a mission. Unbeknownst to him, he must try to destroy the island of the Amazons, but he only manages to get Diana out to take him back to his world.

Now, in the world of man, Diana must face the threat that Ares looms over the entire world. She will seek allies, and run unimaginable dangers.

Ares, the first great antagonist of Pérez’s stage, represents the closest risk to Diana’s nature. Credits: Story George Perez and Len Wein, art by George Perez.

Updating the myth

George Pérez took the origin that Moulton Marston wrote for Diana, and merged it with the one that Robert Kaningher he endowed it at the dawn of the 1960s. What Pérez adds is the complete origin of the people of the Amazons. A country made up of women who died violently, resurrected by goddesses from the Greek pantheon, destined to lead humanity to a better world.

The idea that they do not reign, if not, set the example, is directly linked to Marston’s intention. The creator of Wonder Woman stated that a world led by women would be better, because they move from love, not the ambition of power.

The period update was also a hit, the first arc pits Diana directly against Ares, God of War. The historical context is the tension due to the possibility of a nuclear confrontation. This imminent threat without having a direct confrontation gave the possibility of exploring Wonder Woman in the most political aspect of her. In time, she would become an ambassador.

Diana’s lasso will be her only weapon, beyond her gifts, paying homage to how Marston originally wrote her. Credits: Story George Perez and Len Wein, art by George Perez.

Hand in hand with Pérez, Wonder Woman is once again a representative of the feminism that Marston wanted to represent in the 40s. Updated to the current era, Diana will only be equipped with her lasso of truthcreated by Hephaestus, using the Gea belt as raw material.

One of the most interesting details is that the bracelets, worn by all the Amazons, have an extremely powerful imprint: they are the memory of their enslavement, the mistakes made, which should not be repeated. These bracelets represent the change from slavery to freedom, but remembering what it costs to be free. A terrible symbol, and an unavoidable reminder.

Olympus and its inhabitants boast a design that goes back to Greek art mixed with the art of Escher. Credits: Story George Perez and Len Wein, art by George Perez.

adaptations

Diana has had her series live actionstarring Linda Carter in the 1970s. He has also appeared in several animated series, and even had an animated film in 2009. However, his origin was told in the first live-action film, directed by Patty Jenkins and performed by Gal Gadot in 2017.

Warner Bros. Pictures Argentina (YouTube)