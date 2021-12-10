Tech

Wonder Woman will be an open world and will include the Nemesis System – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Wonder Woman, the new tie-in developed by Monolith Productions, will be an action-based game open world and will include among other things the Nemesis System seen in the two chapters of La Terra di Mezzo.

The Wonder Woman teaser at the 2021 Game Awards unfortunately says nothing about the game, but luckily the developers have thought about providing some details after the reveal.

“Wonder Woman is one of the most iconic DC superheroes of all time, who has been fighting for truth, justice and equality for over eighty years, and we are proud to be able to create an exciting new video game chapter in this heroine’s story. “said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games.

“The talented team at Monolith Productions are fielding the things they do best to be able to offer players a Wonder Woman tie-in unlike anything they’ve ever experienced before.”

“We believe that player-focused storytelling has the ability to bring people together,” said David Hewitt, vice president and studio head of Monolith Productions. “The stories our users share inspire us every day, and we are honored to be able to guide players on such a unique journey, one that embodies the values ​​that Wonder Woman represents.”

“The Nemesis System has raised the bar for these kinds of experiences and we’re thrilled to be able to push the open world genre forward, combining spectacular action and creative stories to create the Wonder Woman tie-in that everyone would love to play. . “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the 65 “Panasonic 4K is at an all-time low

November 9, 2021

PlayStation Plus, leak reveals December free games (there is an unreleased game)

2 weeks ago

Google Play, the best of 2021 for users and curators of the Android platform – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

Black Friday, the best last minute offers

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button