Wonder Woman will be an open world and will include the Nemesis System – Nerd4.life

Wonder Woman, the new tie-in developed by Monolith Productions, will be an action-based game open world and will include among other things the Nemesis System seen in the two chapters of La Terra di Mezzo.

The Wonder Woman teaser at the 2021 Game Awards unfortunately says nothing about the game, but luckily the developers have thought about providing some details after the reveal.

“Wonder Woman is one of the most iconic DC superheroes of all time, who has been fighting for truth, justice and equality for over eighty years, and we are proud to be able to create an exciting new video game chapter in this heroine’s story. “said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games.

“The talented team at Monolith Productions are fielding the things they do best to be able to offer players a Wonder Woman tie-in unlike anything they’ve ever experienced before.”

“We believe that player-focused storytelling has the ability to bring people together,” said David Hewitt, vice president and studio head of Monolith Productions. “The stories our users share inspire us every day, and we are honored to be able to guide players on such a unique journey, one that embodies the values ​​that Wonder Woman represents.”

“The Nemesis System has raised the bar for these kinds of experiences and we’re thrilled to be able to push the open world genre forward, combining spectacular action and creative stories to create the Wonder Woman tie-in that everyone would love to play. . “