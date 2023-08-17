Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Declares Herself a Fan of “Wild Tales”

During an interview with Instagrammer Agustín Aimé, actress Gal Gadot expressed her interest in the cinema of Argentinian Damian Sifron.

“Did you know that one of my favorite films is from Argentina? Wild Stories”. She spoke directly to the director, adding: “Damien, I would love to work with you,” before calling Damien Siffron’s production “great”.

The actress also caused some confusion by saying that the deal for a new version of “Wonder Woman” is closed.

“I love playing Wonder Woman. It’s a role that’s very close to my heart. And what I’ve heard from James and Peter is that we’re going to be doing a third film together.”

In another interview, the actress reiterated the issue, saying: “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and they told me we were going to produce Wonder Woman 3 together. Were. So only time will tell.

However, the Variety portal assures that Warner does not have the third part of that saga in the folder. Insiders revealed that neither the studio nor James Gunn was interested in making a new Wonder Woman installment, and no one ever assured Gadot that the film was one of her projects.

Although the Argentine filmmaker has not yet given a verdict on the matter, his work is not far from Hollywood. Known for the Wild Tales and Simulators series, Siffron took a giant leap towards the mecca of cinema with Misanthropo, released this year, for which he roped in Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Ralph Ineson, Jovan Adepo and Rosemary Dunsmore.