Wonderful perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found in its fossilized egg

An oviraptosaurus dinosaur embryo was found curled up in its egg in a perfectly preserved state. It was called “Baby Yingliang”

Credit: Xing et al., 2021

In the area of ​​Ganzhou prefecture, China, one of the most extraordinary was found dinosaur fossils never discovered. It is a embryo from oviraptosaurus perfectly preserved in the heart of his fossilized egg, deposed by his mother between 72 and 66 million years ago in Late Cretaceous, just before theasteroid chicxulub crashed to Earth, resulting in the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs and other animal (and plant) groups. To make this fossil extraordinary, kept in a museum drawer for over a decade before being analyzed by paleontologists, there is not only the exceptional state of conservation, but also the posture of the dinosaur, which replicates in all respects the peculiar maneuver that the birds they complete before the egg hatches. Put simply, it’s yet another demonstration of how closely related dinosaurs and birds are.

Describing the extraordinary Chinese fossil was an international research team led by scientists from the State Key Laboratory of Biogeology and Environmental Geology of the University of Geosciences of China, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum, of the ‘University of Birmingham, University of Calgary, University of Edinburgh and other research centers. The scientists, coordinated by Professor Fion Waisum Ma, a lecturer at the University of Birmingham’s School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences, believe that the posture of the oviraptosaurus embryo suggests that the typical ‘tucking’ movements of birds – the series of maneuvers preceding hatching – has evolved precisely in theropods, mainly carnivorous and bipedal dinosaurs which also included the infamous tyrannosaurus (Tyrannosaurus rex). The perfectly preserved egg fossil with the embryo was found in formation of Hekou, in southern China, among the most important paleontological sites of the Asian country.

Credit: Lida Xing

Describing the position of the embryo, the scientists wrote in the abstract of the study that “the head lies ventral to the body, with the feet on either side and the back bent along the blunt pole of the egg, in a posture that was not previously recognized in a non-avian dinosaur, but which resembles a modern bird embryo at an advanced stage “. “The comparison with other embryos of advanced oviraptorids – continue Professor Waisum Ma and colleagues – suggests that pre-birth oviraptorids have developed postures similar to those of birds during incubation, which in modern birds are related to coordinated embryonic movements associated with tucking, a behavior controlled by the central nervous system, essential for the success of hatching “.

The avian flu virus is rampant in Italian farms, among animals stored and dead

The egg measures 17 centimeters and the curled embryo inside it is estimated to be long 27 centimeters. He was nicknamed “Baby Yingliang”By the paleontologists who discovered and described it. “It is an extraordinary specimen. I’ve been working on dinosaur eggs for 25 years and haven’t seen anything like it yet, ”Dr Darla K. Zelenitsky, co-author of the research, told CNN. “Until now, little was known about what went on inside a dinosaur egg prior to hatching, as there are so few embryonic skeletons, particularly those that are complete and stored in a natural pose,” she added. But now, thanks to Baby Yingliang, the link between modern birds and dinosaurs can be demonstrated even more thoroughly. “This dinosaur embryo inside its egg is one of the most beautiful fossils I’ve ever seen. This little prenatal dinosaur looks just like a little bird curled up in its egg, which is further evidence that many features of today’s birds first evolved into their dinosaur ancestors, ”commented Professor Stephen Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh. The details of the research “An exquisitely preserved in-ovo theropod dinosaur embryo sheds light on avian-like prehatching postures” have been published in the scientific journal iScience.