Wondermind, Selena Gomez’s platform to strengthen mental health – Metro Ecuador

Selena Gomez is busy filming the second season of Only Murders left in the Building, her hit comedy series alongside Steve Martin, but she took some time to talk about a project close to her heart: Wondermindyour website to take care of mental health.

The co-founders and co-CEOs of Wondermind are Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, executive producer of 13 Reasons Why, and Newsette co-founder Daniella Pierson. Although they span three generations (Gen Z, millennial and Gen X), they were brought together by their shared passion for mental health, says Pierson.

“When Daniella, my mom, and I initially connected about our individual mental health journeys, we bonded over the fact that there are no accessible resources for people struggling with their own mental health,” Selena Gomez said in an interview with InStyle. . “We also talked about how different each of our experiences are and the stigmas each of us have faced, which made us realize that there is no one size fits all approach to mental health.”

In 2020, Gomez opened up about her mental health in an Instagram Live session with Miley Cyrus, revealing that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She previously talked about her struggles with anxiety and depression, which she explained were side effects of lupus.

“Our motto is that you must see a therapist; we do not replace a therapist; however, just like with fitness, if you’re lucky enough to have a personal trainer, you can’t rely on that once a week and you think you’re going to get these amazing results,” Pierson tells InStyle. “It’s more or less the same with a therapist: any good therapist will tell you that you have to do the work in between.”

This “homework,” or daily practice of taking care of your mental health in small but powerful ways, is what the founders call “mental fitness.” The Wondermind ecosystem will include content and tools for mental fitness (eg daily exercises), as well as an upcoming podcast, vetted by mental health experts.

“We believe that exercising your brain and mental health is just as important as exercising your body,” says Gomez. How does she practice mental fitness? “What really helps me is reaching out to friends or family to talk about my feelings, and I also recommend exercising – I’ve been doing a lot of high-intensity exercise classes, like boxing, which allows me to release my energy!”

