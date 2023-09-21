Wondershare Filmora Shines at IBC SHOW 2023, Presents Advances in AI-Based Video Editing

Vancouver, B.C., 20 September 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Wondershare Filmora, the world’s leading video editing company, made a triumphant appearance at the International Broadcasting Conference (IBC) 2023 in Amsterdam. The event, which attracted global attention from the media, entertainment and technology industries, concluded successfully on September 17. Presented by Wondershare Filmora, the famous video editor Jordan Orme And brand representatives from Germany, France and Italy took center stage to unveil innovative AI-based features and discuss the future of video production.

In a compelling half-hour presentation about the product, Wondershare Filmora Highlighting the vital role of video in modern life and how cutting-edge AI tools are revolutionizing the post-production landscape. Jordan OrmeKnown for his work with Justin BiberMisterBeast, Nike, Google and others took the stage to showcase how Wondershare Filmora leverages Artificial Intelligence to make video production more cost-effective and efficient.

Jordan said: “AI-based video editing tools have been reported to reduce editing time by up to 90% in some cases. “This efficiency is due to AI’s ability to automate tasks like scene recognition, color correction, and even suggesting edits based on content analysis.”

Notable AI-related features of Filmora12 were highlighted in the IBC 2023 presentation:

AI Smart Cutout, Filmora12’s AI Smart Cutout boasts unparalleled accuracy in selecting and removing objects, be they people, objects, icons or elements.

ai image,AI Images: It’s easy to transform creative concepts into stunning images with Filmora AI Images.

AI Copywriter,Integrated with the ChatGPT API, Filmora AI Copywriting allows users to leverage AI copywriting directly on their desktop, revolutionizing content creation.

ai audio stretch, Filmora12’s AI Audio Stretch easily synchronizes background music with the length of the video, saving precious time in post-production.

Filmora13: The AI ​​revolution continues

Exciting news awaits video editing enthusiasts as Wondershare Filmora has announced the upcoming launch of Filmora13 in October. This latest version will introduce even more AI-powered features, including AI Thumbnail Generator, AI Vocal Removal, and more. Filmora13 aims to redefine video editing by improving efficiency and effectiveness.

About WonderShare

WonderShare is globally recognized as a software company committed to providing innovative solutions for personal and business use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. WonderShare’s mission is to help people pursue their passions and create a more creative world. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagrams and graphs and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, easy-to-use software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

