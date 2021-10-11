Wonka: the first photo of Timothée Chalamet | Cinema

A few days ago, in England, the filming of, the original film based on the character created by Roald Dahl and protagonist of the novels The Chocolate Factory And The great crystal elevator with

In view (presumably) of filming on location, Warner Bros. has released the first official photo from the set, which you can find below:

Here is the post of the leading actor:

Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman and Jim Carter have joined the team of interpreters which, in addition to the Dune actor, includes Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Tom Davis (Paddington 2), Simon Farnaby (the films of Paddington), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Matt Lucas (Paddington), Colin O’Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) and Ellie White (The Other One).

We know nothing about the plot, except that it will focus on the origins of the iconic and odd character.

Warner Bros will make the film together with the historic producer of the saga Harry Potter and related prequels, Fantastic Beasts, and bear feature films Paddington, that is to say David Heyman. Paul King (Paddington) will direct the film on a screenplay by Simon Rich (An American Pickle). This is the third time Warner has worked on a Wonka story: we remember the film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory of 1971, with Gene Wilder, e The Chocolate Factory by Tim Burton in 2005, with Johnny Depp.

We remind you that, in addition to this new Willy Wonka, Netflix has bought the Roald Dahl company for new film and serial adaptations of the author’s stories. The streaming giant has concluded an agreement that will lead the platform to create many works taken from the beloved books of Roald Dahl. Among the projects announced today a new variation on The Chocolate Factory, which will be made by the director Taika Waititi (which was already talked about last year), and a new film based on Matilda.