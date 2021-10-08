“Wonka”, the shooting of the prequel of “The Chocolate Factory” begins Timothée Chalamet as the young Willy Wonka | DHN

UK filming of “Wonka”, the long-awaited prequel de “The Chocolate Factory” signed Warner Bros. on the origins of the iconic chocolatier Willy Wonka.

And who better than Timothée Chalamet could you interpret it? The 25-year-old actor, who has starred in several blockbusters including “Call Me By Your Name”, “Little Women” and “Dune”, has been confirmed in the role of the young man Wonka, along with a host of other big names straight from “The Crown” and “Downton Abbey”.

What will “Wonka” talk about?

Although no plot details have (yet) been released, “Wonka” is expected to delve into the eccentric sweet maker’s younger years before opening his own factory.

The film will hopefully reveal how Wonka became so obsessed with chocolate.

It is worth noting that the 2005 adaptation of “The Chocolate Factory” by Tim Burton contained brief glimpses of the childhood of Wonka. We learn that he is estranged from his dentist father who as a child had strictly forbidden him to eat sweets. Wonka, then, run away from home after tasting one for the first time.

It will be interesting to see if Wonka will it build on Burton’s narrative or come up with a whole new version of events.

Loading... Advertisements

The film should also contain some musical numbers: This will be the first chance for Timothée Chalamet to show off his skills as a dancer and singer on the big screen.

His role was confirmed in May 2021. He is the third actor to play this charming character and is the third time that Warner Bros. has taken inspiration from the beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl.



“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ” it has often been adapted for other media, including games, radio, big and small screen and stage, most often as a comedy or children’s musical.

The book was initially made into the 1971 musical film, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, directed by Mel Stuart and performed by Gene Wilder in the role of Willy Wonka.

Regarding the adaptation, Roald Dahl was unhappy with the foreground of Wonka on Charlie and he did not like the musical score. For this reason he rejected the film. Exponential home video and DVD sales, as well as repeated television broadcasts, led the film to later become a cult classic.



Another film version, entitled “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005), directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp like Willy Wonka, was a box office success grossing approximately $ 470 million worldwide with an estimated budget of $ 150 million. The 1971 and 2005 films are consistent with the written work on various levels. Burton’s film greatly expanded the personal backstory of Willy Wonka borrowing many themes and elements from the book’s sequel.

In addition to Chalamet, the rest of the cast is made up of a few equally prominent names, including Olivia Colman of “The Crown”, the star of “Paddington” Sally Hawkins, Jim Carter of “Downton Abbey” e Rowan Atkinson (alias Mr Bean).

Wonka will be released in theaters on March 17, 2023.