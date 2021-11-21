Won’t Attack on Titan 4 be voiced? The appeal of Alessandro Campaiola, voice of Eren

The first seasons of The attack of the Giants have been published in Italian, both subtitled and dubbed, on VVVVID. The portal has stood out for this production for years, also collaborating with other platforms to bring the epic story of Isayama to more places. Unlike in the past, the last part will be available on Crunchyroll.

The last episodes of the series will thus change the platform and adapters and more, since it is alive there possibility of not seeing The Attack of the Giants 4 part 2 dubbed in Italian. If in recent seasons Dynit had been able to secure episodes and dubbing, by forging important partnerships such as Amazon Prime Video, the same situation can hardly occur with Crunchyroll. For this reason, Italian fans on the net are worried about the future of the series.

But it’s not just the fans who are afraid. The homegrown voice actor Alessandro Campaiola, Italian voice of Eren Jaeger, is a big fan of The Attack of the Giants, so much so that he offers the Italian version of Guren no Yumiya on his Youtube channel. And always through the same channel he entrusts another message, that of pushing for make Crunchyroll doubles in Italian Attack of the Giants 4. With a video, where he also shows himself at work, he launches his petition on change.org to try to stir things up.

Above you can find the video of Alessandro Campaiola, while at this link you can find the petition on Change.org.