woods hit in industrial quantities, the scholastic Lozano and the ‘never say goal’ guest

The day after Naples – Empoli. Slow and bland approach to the race. Only Zielinski tries to change pace. After about twenty minutes he is forced to leave. And the light goes out. In its place Insigne, it will leave no trace. The captain has recovered from an injury and it shows. Certainly more perky when Politano was called into question in the second half.

The day after Naples – Empoli. In the second half, other music. The blues raise the center of gravity. Close the Tuscans in their own half, too bad they are not very lucid and inaccurate in their conclusions. Then the patatrac. Elmas trivially loses a ball in midfield. The Tuscans leave and conquer a corner. From the shot from the flag Empoli’s “never say goal” advantage. The reaction is immediate and it crashes on the pole hit by Petagna. The blindfolded goddess has completely turned her back on Spalletti’s group. The almost immediate draw would have given momentum and enthusiasm that perhaps could have changed the tide of the challenge.

The day after Naples – Empoli. Around half an hour, Spalletti started the whirlwind of substitutions. Three in one slot. Called back to the bench a tired Lozano, too scholastic and not yet at his best Demme and Mertens. It may be a coincidence, but in the last few outings, whenever the Belgian has been replaced, the fate of the race has changed. He entered Milan and reopened a competition that seemed closed. Against Sassuolo and Atalanta he left the team ahead and yesterday on par. Among the attackers he is the only one to be lucid in his conclusions and certainly the most formidable for the opposing defenses.

The day after Naples – Empoli. Injuries, woods hit in industrial quantities, some elements certainly not in top condition, cup fatigue and imprecision in front of goal. There are many causes that led Napoli to lose the second consecutive match at Maradona and to slip from first to fourth place. We will have to work and compact the group. The next is an important and fascinating challenge that brings them back to the great challenges of the late 1980s, when the Azzurri and Rossoneri dominated the scene and competed for the supremacy. There was no need to get excited before and there is no need to get depressed now. Sunday evening maybe we will know a little more about the turn this season will take for the Azzurri.

