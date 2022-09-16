Woodstower Festival: Li$on’s interview

The Lyon artist answered our questions.

Passing by for the first time on the stage of the Woodstower festival, Li$on shared his universe with the public as well as with the Générations team.

The Lyon summer ended with the Woodstower Festival on the shores of the large lake of Miribel. If the setting was ideal for festival-goers, the program was just as good. Artists like Vald, Niska, Tiakola, Gambi, Rim’K or Kaaris & Kalash Criminel responded present. The Lyon scene and in particular the cloud rap scene was proudly represented by an artist, Li$on.

After a rather busy summer with many concert dates in mythical places of the 69, she walked for the first time on the Woodstower stage. After her concert, the young artist confided in her performance, her career and her projects.

How was your time on stage?

Very good. I was a little apprehensive as it was the first festival I was scheduled for and I hadn’t really done it. I didn’t know what to expect in terms of space management, of the stage. I arrive and the scene is huge! But I think I managed well, that it’s well pinned, there were no problems and the feeling is at the top.

Exactly how did you feel the Lyon public?

As per usual. At first people don’t really understand what’s going on, then they end up getting closer and closer and it starts to get tougher. It’s systematic and it’s so cool.

And in terms of performance? You who are used to concert halls and less to festivals

I was a little scared because I admit that I have a big party when I do concerts. It is that of immersing people in the universe in which I am going to take them. In general, my ultimate kiff is really closed rooms with lighting effects. In general I have a screen on which I project things related to the piece, there are messages, it’s sort of an initiatory journey. There was none of that, there wasn’t my scenography, my landmarks, but I told myself that we were going to compose differently. It’s just another experience.

You are defined as a cloud rap artist, do you agree with that?

I think people always need to categorize to know which angle to take. In addition, I sing in English, so people have a little trouble putting me in a box. It doesn’t bother me that I’m put in the cloud rap scene, especially since my little fiber, with which I have a lot of affinity, is Soundcloud. It all kind of started there so that’s fine with me.

I think cloud rap is very general, I don’t really know what the criteria are. But for example, I don’t like people saying “Li$on the rapper”, I don’t know why, but it pisses me off. There’s more than that, it encompasses more things since there’s singing, musical research, it’s not just rapping (even if I do a little) and scratching texts. I’m not an MC!

You were originally in a rock band. Why did you choose the urban scene, more than any other?

I was a little divided when I was in rock. We were already composing so I had a lot of references like April Lavigne, Paramore etc But next I was listening usher, Chris Brown, I was open and attracted to many styles of music, even jazz, classical. I was not limited and many things attracted me during my “artist construction”. When we broke up with my band, the goal was to try something else because I had done the rounds a bit and I thought, why not give it a try.

It’s true that there has often been a strong link and big connections between rap and rock

Yes and today the merger is really strong. For once, I have the impression that there are many Soundcloud artists who brought this, for example XXXTentacion, lil peep. This kind of emo trap. Limit it has become fashionable to be gothic and now we manage to mix everything and it’s cool since these are two universes that work well together in the end. Soon there will be emo reggae people are not going to be ready!

English holds an important place in your music, can you explain where it comes from?

I think I have more affinity with English because I have a history with that language. My mother is an English teacher, I spent a lot of time in my childhood in England. My parents educated me a lot in this language and I find that musically it slips more on the production. You can pick up more things than with French, which is very sharp and more limited. Afterwards, there are people who are also doing very well in French and it also slips, but I can’t do it. I made some tracks in French, because I like it and not because it has to be done. I try anyway, because I like the challenge, but English is really the language with which I have the most affinity. The words are prettier and you can say things a little more scred too.

You are also an illustrator on the side, it must have a great influence on your musical career. Is it more positive or negative?

Both. It was an advantage when I started because all my AD comes from my head so I needed someone, I knew what I wanted, I fulfilled my expectations, I wasted no time. But once I get to a point where I’m told to delegate so I can just focus on my music, I struggle. I am too demanding I know what I want. It’s also crazy rewarding and I tend towards that even though I keep a big hand on my DA. It’s 50/50.

What are your plans for the future?

I’m not going to say that there will be a project in September, but there is something going on. There’s something that’s been bubbling for quite a few months, that’s why I haven’t released too many titles lately. I like to leave a bit of mystery so I can’t give a date, but it could blow up at any time.