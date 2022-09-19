Woody Allen announced that he is retiring from the cinema

Woody Allen announced that he will retire from the cinema once the shooting of his next film, Wasp 22, is finishednumber 50, and that he will dedicate himself to writing stories and novels.

The director of Hannah and her sisters, Manhattan and The Purple Rose of Cairo told a journalist from La Vanguardia, in Spain, when interviewing him on the occasion of the forthcoming publication of his book of comic stories Zero Gravity, edited by Alianza will go on sale on September 27.

“It will be similar to ‘Match Point’: exciting, dramatic and also sinister,” Allen said of his French-language film. AFP photo

“The movie business has changed; Human stories are no longer so interesting, ”she maintained, although added to her age (86 years) and the accusations against her about the alleged sexual abuse of her daughter Dylan Farrow -of which he was acquitted in Justice- must have weighed in such a decision.

His new film will be set in Paris, and “will be similar to Match Point: exciting, dramatic and also sinister.” So what would be his last production, his farewell as director, will not only be shot in Paris, but will be spoken entirely in French. Filming will start in two weeks.

Little or nothing -bah, as always- is known about Wasp 22. Allen usually gives his interpreters only the pages of his script that includes them, never a complete script. Of his new film it was barely revealed that he will have in his cast Kenneth Edelsonthe only actor who has appeared in more Woody Allen films than Allen himself (in 20, and the director did so in 30), always in cameos or episodic roles.

The filmmaker said that “in principle” he will not make more films, but plans to write his first novel. “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing, these stories and, well, now I’m thinking more about a novel,” he said.

He also said that he assumes that the novel will include the humor that comes almost naturally to him, although this does not necessarily have to be so. “If I had a very serious idea, I wouldn’t hesitate to do the same thing I did in some of my movies, the serious calls.”

He stated that literature “is an obsessive work. You spend long periods of time thinking about a single word or a phrase, for several hours, trying to figure out how to make a sentence work. Really good writers I know spend a day or two polishing up a sentence,” she argued.

Also, that writing a script “is much more relaxed: there are a lot of dialogues and the simple dimensions of the scenes; it changes all the time and you don’t work on it as much.”

Europe for New York

Lately the 86-year-old filmmaker has filmed more often in Europe than in his beloved New York, as accusations of abuse against him in the United States deprived him of support to finance his productions.

Exactly two years ago, in 2020, he opened the San Sebastian Film Festival with Rifkin’s Festival, which had been filmed in and around that city in the country, and which took place during a presumed edition of the Festival. It had a limited theatrical release in the United States and the rest of Europe.

In Argentina Rifkin’s Festival – which was quite, quite weak – premiered on January 20 of this year, and was the lowest-grossing film in the history of the director of the Oscar winner Two strange lovers. It sold, in its five weeks on the bill, just 10,299 tickets.

Previously, Amazon Studios had decided not to release its previous film A Rainy Day in New York in the United States. And that he had, as happens in almost all of Allen’s films, a cast full of stars, like the youngest Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez Y Elle FanningY rebecca hall, Jude Law Y Lev Schreiber.

The accusations were crossed, since the producer argued that Allen had “sabotaged” the future of the film with his comments on the accusations of abuse of his daughter Dylan Farrow. The response of the filmmaker born in the Bronx, New York, was to sue Amazon Studios for the handsome sum of US$68 million, alleging a breach of contract. The dispute was later settled out of court.

Allen has also had problems with publishers lately. Hachette canceled publication of his memoir Apropos of Nothing after protests from the publisher’s staff, but it was later published by another publisher, Arcade.

Retirement Background

On June 28, the actor and friend of Allen Alec Baldwin He interviewed him on his Instagram channel, and already there the winner of four Oscars had announced that he was considering ending his career as a director, and that he would do so after his next film, which, as we said, will be shot in Paris.

“I will probably do at least one more movie. Much of the excitement is gone,” Allen said. “When I used to make a movie, I would go to movie theaters all over the country. Now you make a movie, and you have it in a movie theater for a couple of weeks. Maybe four weeks and then it goes straight to streaming, or pay-per-view… It’s not the same… It’s not that nice for me.”

“I don’t have as much fun making a movie as I do premiering it in theaters,” he continued. “It was a nice feeling knowing that 500 people were all watching it together… I don’t know how I feel about making movies. I’m going to do another film and see how it feels, ”she finished at the time.

