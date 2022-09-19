Woody Allen announces his retirement from the cinema after filming movie 50

Beyond the controversy… How many Oscars has Woody Allen won?

Everything that goes of the 21st century, the name of Woody Allen has always been associated with his controversial personal life, of which the separation from his ex-wife, the actress mia farrowto start a romantic relationship with an adoptive daughter of hers, named Soon-Yi Previnwho is 35 years older than him and whom he married in 1997, in Venice.

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow were a romantic and professional couple for many years

Soon-Yi, who is currently 51 years old, adopted two girls along with the New York director of whom few details are known, except that they are called Bechet and Manzie Uncle Allenwho would be 22 and 23 years old respectively.

With Soon-Yi Previn, adoptive daughter of Mia Farrow, he married in 1997

Beyond that and the accusations against him, Woody Allen He has had a prolific career. In addition to filming his 50th film, he has been nominated for an Oscar 16 times and has won an Academy Award four times. As Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, for the film Annie Hall (in which another of his ex-partners acts, Diane Keaton); Best Original Screenplay, for the film Hannah and her sisters (where acts mia farrow); and Best Original Screenplay, for Midnight in Paris.