Woody Allen announces his retirement from the cinema after his film 50

// By: Carlos Miguel Rosales

Sun 18 September, 2022

New York director Woody Allen announced his retirement from the cinema, after finishing his film “Wasp 22”, the 50th of his career.

The declarations of his retirement were made known by the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. The 86-year-old Allen is preparing his next and last film, which will be shot in Paris. With the intention of releasing in the fall of the following year.

“I don’t know if I’ll write more memoirs, I don’t think so. My next film will be number 50, I think it’s a good time to stop. My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing these stories and, well, now I’m thinking more about a novel, which would be my first novel.”

Allen added that “the movie business has changed, human stories are not so interesting anymore. In the United States, many theaters have closed. I imagine it will have a lot of humor because that’s what comes naturally to me.”

“But, if I had a very serious idea, I wouldn’t hesitate to do the same thing I did in some of my movies, the serious calls. (Wasp 22) will be similar to ‘Match Point’, exciting, dramatic, and also sinister.”

Woody Allen’s retirement is not surprising, since in recent years he has been banned in many places due to the accusations made by his ex-partner Mia Farrow, for alleged child abuse against their daughter Dylan.

Allen has always denied the accusations and opinion in Hollywood was divided on the accusations. Personalities like Javier Bardem, Diane Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Wallace Shawn, Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, Blake Lively and Scarlett Johansson support the filmmaker. While Elliot Page, Mira Sorvino, Greta Gerwing, Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalament have expressed their support for Dylan and say they regret working with the filmmaker.

Allen’s career has been greatly affected. His last film “Rifkin’s Festival” (2020) grossed just $2.3 million, with limited release. When Amazon Studios pulled out of an $80 million distribution deal in 2019.

In addition, the Hachette publishing house terminated the contract it had with the director to publish his memoirs. In the end Arcade Publishing decided to publish Apropos of Nothing, the book that tells of Allen’s childhood. The publisher at the time declared that “in these strange times when the truth is often described as fake news, as a publisher we prefer to give a voice to a respected artist instead of paying attention to those who try to silence him.”

Woody Allen has been nominated 19 times for the Academy Awards as a writer and director, of which he has won 4. Two for Annie Hall (1977), one for Hannah and her sisters (1986), and the last one for Midnight in Paris (2011).

In addition to multiple nominations and wins at the BAFTA, Berlinale, César, Cannes, European Film Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, Golden Globes, Goya, Grammy, Hugo, New York Film Critics Circle, Príncipe de Asturias, Venice Film Festival, Writer Guild of America, among many others.

So far the full cast of “Wasp 22” is unknown, but it is known that the film will be entirely in French and would feature Oscar-nominated actress Isabelle Huppert and Kenneth Edelson.