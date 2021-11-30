Woody Allen, life and loves of the New York genius VIDEO

He moves with ease when Woody Allen compares with i sacred monsters of cinema, the same ones that he himself pays homage. In fact, his greatest loves of the big and small screen are called Federico Fellini, Ingmar Bergman And Jean-Luc Godard. Loves, which fall into a single cauldron in which we find his muses and the women he loved at the same time. There love life of the American director and actor has never been quiet at all. The face of masterpieces such as Manhattan And Me and Annie she has experienced sometimes stormy relationships and marriages that ended not quite peacefully. If anyone were to get confused with the women who loved him as a life partner and his cinematic muses, he is not alone. He venerates the women in his films as much as the companions with whom he has lived love affairs, with the same intensity.

Woody Allen’s first union dates back to 1956, the year in which he presents himself at the altar with Harlene Susan Rosen. Known a year earlier when she was just sixteen, they saw the end of their love in 1962 complete with lawsuit for defamation on her part for having been defined several times, in the course of various shows “The terrible Mrs. Allen”. Four years pass, and here is the one who would soon be identified as the genius of New York marries the actress Louise Lasser. A story that is from glue between the previous one and the next. Because not only ended after three years, but also considered unimportant due to the depth of the subsequent relationship, which bears the name of Diane Keaton.

Diane has been starring for well seven movies shot by director Woody Allen. Between 1973 and 1994 the actress’s professional life was built thanks to masterful interpretations. But it is with Me and Annie which Diane Keaton stages one masculine style it has become very classy over time iconic. Between the two there was not only a great understanding on the set, but also an important relationship that lasted 10 years. The two met in 1968 on Broadway. But, despite the breakup, the mutual esteem then led them to meet often on the set.

From one star to another. Allen, began dating in 1980 Mia Farrow. Relationship that marks one scandal which took place in 1992 with the separation following the discovery of some poorly compliant photos. The director gets paparazzi with Soon-Yi Farrow Previn, adopted daughter of Mia and her ex-husband. Well 35 years of difference and one liaison confirmed by his third And last marriage which took place in 1997. Woody Allen’s love life can be defined as “serene” as much as the lives of its protagonists.

Among the muses, all iconic stars, women of absolute depth, character and personality, we must include the ethereal beauty of Emma Stone, the Mediterranean one of Penélope Cruz and the sensual Scarlett Johansson. On his 86th birthday, we want to pay homage to the director with one clip which recalls one of his greatest hits, already mentioned above, and for which he won the Oscar, Me and Annie.

