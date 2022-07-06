Woody Allen plans to shoot a film in French in Paris

Woody Allen’s 10 highest-grossing movies

While promoting the French premiere of his 2020 film ‘Rifkin’s Festival’ the film that opened that edition of San Sebastian, Woody Allen said he planned to shoot his next movie in Paris.

The director, based in New York (almost always), told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that he was aiming to move to the French capital in September to shoot his next project, which he said will be a film in French with a local cast. Allen said he could find financing in the United States, but gave no further details. As reported by Variety, a source close to the project has commented that there is no financing of any kind at the moment.

Apparently he has contacted some French actors and cast to be confirmed once funding locks in and filming dates confirmed. The budget would be around 10 million dollars.

Allen said the story of the film will be “along the same lines as ‘Match Point‘, a kind of poisonous romantic thriller“according to the filmmaker.”I kept a wonderful memory from the filming of ‘Midnight in Paris’ in 2010. I really like this city and have visited it often, discovering magical places every timeAllen continued. He revealed that his daughter Manzie Tio was currently filming the series ‘Emily in Paris’ in the French capital. In fact Allen won an Oscar for best original screenplay in 2011 with the film starring Owen Wilson, Marion Cotillard and Rachel McAdams among others.

Midnight in Paris

Reiterating what he had told Alec Baldwin in an interview on the actor’s Instagram account, Allen said he was considering ending his directing career after this upcoming film. “This will be my 50th movie… It could be my last“said the 86-year-old director. Who knows at the moment.

‘Rifkin’s Festival’, which grossed $2.3 million in the few territories where it was distributed. The film was shot in San Sebastián, and in fact the plot took place in the contest itself. Wallace Shawn, Gina Gershon, Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel and Christoph Waltz among others.

Mary Aller

In his pre-adolescence he began to buy film magazines and thus established his love for movies, blockbusters or indie cinema, it did not matter.

