Woody Allen returns to the plate

American film director Woody Allen announced that it would start this Monday in Paris the shooting of his film number 50: Wasp22 and for the first time in French.

It is a “black comedy in the spirit of Match Point,” said the 86-year-old director in a statement, who saw how the industry turned its back on him when his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a child.

Allen rejects these accusations. Neither of the two investigations launched against him yielded results.

The New Yorker, winner of four awards Oscarwas ostracized in the United States since the #MeToo movement, but remains popular in Europe and, above all, in France.

But his last film, Rifkin’s Festivalrecorded in the Spanish city of San Sebastián, only managed to gather 89 thousand viewers when it came out in July.

And when A Rainy Day in New York was released in French cinemas in 2019, Woody Allen was the subject of much controversy. Some actors publicly distanced themselves from the director, while others, such as the American actress Scarlett Johansson and the French actress Catherine Deneuve, supported him and claimed the presumption of innocence.

