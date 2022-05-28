“Woody Allen sent us the kiss sequence”: Javier Bardem remembers how love with Penélope Cruz arose

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz They are one of the best-known couples in cinema and the highest representatives of Spain in Hollywood. With a long professional career behind them, the couple has revealed how their romance began.

The actor, in an interview for El País, revealed that, despite the fact that they have known each other since 1992 for the filming of ‘Ham Ham’, It wasn’t until 2007 that they began to feel butterflies in their stomachs.

It all happened during the filming of the movie ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, film directed by Woody Allen, which told the story of two American friends (Rebecca Hall and Scarlett Johansson), who travel to Barcelona and they meet a painter (Bardem) and his ex-wife (Cruz).

The couple avoided the first kiss out of fear

On some occasions, both have agreed that they began to have strong feelings for each other but none wanted to take the first step to maintain professionalism.

“Every time Penelope and I were working we looked at each other like when you’re in class and you don’t talk to the person you like. The last day of shooting I thought ‘shit, I haven’t said anything’. And then it was a ‘hello’, ‘Hello’, and now we are married and have two children,” he said with a laugh.

“On the last day of ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ we shot our kiss. We kiss, and we go on, and we go on, and when we wanted to realize the team was gone”, has recognized the actor about his first kiss with his wife.

This is the reason why said scene does not appear in the film, however, this shot has not disappeared and the couple can consult it whenever they want: “It’s not in the film, Woody sent us the sequence as a wedding present,” he insisted.

They have always shown their affection in public

During the last Goya gala, Javier Bardem won the award for Best Actor for the good boss. The predictions were fulfilled and the 52-year-old actor took home his seventh bobblehead (he has six as an interpreter and another as a producer). This award was special, especially because of his speech, in which wanted to dedicate to Penelope Cruz; his two children, Leo and Luna, and her mother, the late Pilar Bardem.

“I want to dedicate this award to Penelope, the woman I love, respect, admire and celebrate every day. I love you very much,” Javier Bardem said when addressing Penélope Cruz, visibly moved in the stalls. “And our children, Leonardo and Luna, who are the greatest gift, the most beautiful thing that has happened in our lives. Mom and Dad love you.”