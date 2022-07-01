Woody Allen’s retirement, cancellation culture and a certain period climate

Woody Allen

And finally Woody Allen he leaves the cinema, says that he will no longer film, that the seventh art will stop showing him off as one of its champions.

Well more or less.

Woody leave the cinema as much as Mirtha Legrand leave lunches on tv. The film director said it explicitly in an interview with the actor alec baldwin via Instagram, and the world literally shook (well, maybe not that much). Allen was referring to the fact that the cinema had mutated into something other than the one he knew in his own time. “Before you made a movie, it would go all over the country and you knew there would be five hundred people watching it at the same time,” he explained. And then he launched the devastating sentence: “I’m probably going to do at least one more movie, but a lot of the emotion I lost, because it doesn’t have the same cinematographic effect, it’s not like when I started shooting.”

That is, he has at least one more film ahead of him. Rifkin’s Festival, his last film, was seen in Argentina this year, despite the fact that it had been released in 2020 just before the pandemic at the San Sebastián festival in Spain. In fact, the film takes place in that city during that festival, and while it is true that some viewers liked it, others thought that it was a major brick with constant script failures, notoriously uneven performances, and pointless casting. to the plot than the same Woody Allen proposed. But it is also true that some viewers liked it and it had beautiful landscapes. We said that there is one more film left and everyone prays that, if it is not a farewell there Mirthabe a great movie Woody that we managed to love wildly for so long, so many decades, so much cinema.

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in a scene from the 1977 film “Annie Hall.”

It is true that the ghost of retirement haunts Woody Allen for a considerable time, especially since the “danger” of cancellation became concrete. What is this phenomenon, so present in contemporary culture, about? Let’s use the case of Woody Allen same. In 1992, a long time ago, in the midst of the scandal of the formalization of the couple between Woody Allen and Soon-Yi (adoptive daughter of his, until then, official partner, the actress mia farrow), Allen was accused of farrow of having abused their adoptive daughter, Dylan, who was 7 years old. The shock in the entertainment world was enormous, but the Justice dismissed the complaints after the examinations of the alleged victims and perpetrators of rigor, and the case was abandoned by the magazines and the paparazzi. Woody Allen continued making great films like Murder mystery in Manhattan, Deconstructing Harry, Matchpoint, Midnight in Paris and others. In 2014, Dylan published a note in which he recounted the alleged abuse committed by Allen, his father. In 2016, Ronan Farrow (biological son of Woody Y Mine and who would uncover the affair Harvey Weinsteinwhich would lead the producer to criminal conviction and public ostracism for his character as a sexual predator) published a note in support of his sister Dylan.

Woody Allen and his partner Soon-Yi after voting in the 2020 election. Photo © 2020 Backgrid/The Grosby Group

The climate of the time had changed due to a strong questioning of patriarchal and abusive practices that were considered social customs, a distrust in Justice and a great change promoted by the women’s movement around the world. Although the Justice had dismissed the complaints against Woody on several occasions, that did not mean that those who sympathized with the alleged victim could carry out a personal boycott of the alleged perpetrator and promote it through social networks, for example. Cancel it. The penultimate film Woody Allen it was boycotted by the young cast itself. Yes A rainy day in New York was starring Thimothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez Y rebecca hall, the actors would announce that they would donate their cheeks to organizations for the protection of victims of child abuse. And if before all Hollywood was dying to participate in a film of Allen in exchange for the minimum salary of the agreement, this situation was soon reversed.

There is a very good book that comprehensively examines the question of cancellation in our era, called The culture of cancellation. From the public trial to the era of clickbait (Editorial Indications) in which Gabriel Battle, its author, reflects: “For some it may be a way to eliminate the possibility of dialogue, for others the only way to establish guidelines for the future. And both things are real. Because, after all, cancellation as a social phenomenon is not the product of a single circumstance, although it sometimes seems so, it does not arise from a single thought, but from an endless number of deep-rooted conflicts that are brought to the fore, currently with the networks as a medium. It is a complex world and views on the world must become more complex because we are witnessing phenomena that are not unidirectional, as pointed out by Battle. We can say that Woody Allen it was cancelled? It’s true. Did Justice reverse the opinion about his innocence? No way. If you leave the cinema, is it because it has been cancelled? For now, he has one more movie. What Mirtha and their goodbyes.

“The culture of cancellation” by Juan Gabriel Batalla

Now, it is true that the movies of Woody Allen they were losing that spirit that made them shine every year when they were exposed to the avid eyes of their public. They seem to have found a formula and monotony. Who could know the causes? The notable Portuguese director Manuel de Oliveirawhich led to Marcello Mastroianni in Journey to the beginning of the world, he kept filming until he was 104 years old, so let’s rule out age. That nevertheless influences. For now, we have one more movie. Let’s pray.

Perhaps they have read the books of the Colombian Fernando Vallejo. It has three very well-known and excellent ones, each in its own way: The virgin of the assassins, the ravine Y the whore of babylon. The first, remember, goes through Medellín in the nineties narrated in the first person by a middle-aged teacher who returns to that city, meets a boy with whom he establishes a friendship and love relationship, but who is at the service of the drug gangs and the violence plaguing the country. The second is a tremendous memory of his brother who dies of AIDS in the face of family hypocrisy and that of society as a whole, and it is an emotional and denouncing text. the whore of babylon punctiliously covers the sins of the Catholic Church and its tone of eulogy of denunciation suits the text very well. But then he comes back and returns to the same tone! Memoirs of a son of a bitch (Alfaguara) is his latest book in which he once again raises his index finger of denunciation and does not lower it any more. Vallejo He also had attempts to cancel it, especially for saying that he preferred the puppies of a canine home to be saved to the poor of Colombia and the world. Well, he is controversial.

Fernando Vallejo

to end with Woody, it should be remembered that his career began as a comedian. A bright standaper. And he continued like this in the strange mix of jokes with motifs alluding to sex, with a Judaism conflicted by psychoanalysis and with Ingmar Bergmann Rebound. Strange mix that gave birth to a genius! Today in question. It will pass. But this comes to mind that you should not miss the series Hackswhich has just uploaded its second season to hbo maxand which shows the meeting between a diva and millionaire comedian from Las Vegas named Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Eibinder), a -clear- unpaired couple.

Screenshots of Hacks second season

The mature Deborah does standup for the hordes that go to play Black Jack (or get married) in Las Vegas while Ava is in a job crisis that she could only solve by creating jokes for Vance. Deborah Vance is close to her creative decline, Ava Daniels would like to be in Los Angeles with her girl doing “intelligent humor”. Look at her, she is very cute and funny. Yes Woody would look at her would have material for her new film. And there the matter would end.

