Wool crop 2023: recommendations for improving animal health

The shearing season is the best time to monitor herd health, where the whole farm is together and the presence of scabies, lice, honey eaters (false ticks) or other complications can be identified.

Therefore, the responsibility of publicizing the schedule and date of the shearing meeting of the farm should be taken into account in order to coordinate treatment, inform neighboring neighbors, reference technicians and local health offices or delegations to prevent the spread of infection and disease .

In addition, it is necessary to request the shearing company, whether or not it is part of the Wool Quality Improvement Program (PROLANA), to present the shearing health handbook at its facilities.

In this notebook must be recorded the disinfection carried out by the person in charge of the company, supported by each producer who has previously subjected his cattle to shearing. Similarly, disinfection of equipment when leaving facilities should be recorded and signed by the manufacturer.

If the presence of an ectoparasite is detected (such as the itch mite, lice or honeydew), it is necessary to apply treatment immediately after shearing. To do this, it is recommended to use products approved by SENASA, which are specifically designed for sheep, and approved by the Ministry of Production and Agro-Industry, institutions such as SENASA, INTA, Ente Región Sur or producers’ associations. It is advised to consult experts.

In case of any difficulty, doubt or contribution, the number 02920-423688 is available to contact COPROSA.