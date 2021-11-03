Woolflyer, the ethical shoe is made of merino wool

Sustainability, transparency and traceability are the keywords that unite two companies, Rewoolution (which belongs to the Reda group from Biella) and Acbc, a young company specializing in the design and manufacture of sustainable products. From the new partnership, with the autumn, «Woolflyer» was born, a unisex shoe that appeared on the shelves of the respective stores and is also available via e-commerce.

Thus the textile makes its way into the world of footwear, a sector already explored by Reda a few years ago, when it began to supply Allbirds, a New Zealand brand where the wool mill has a merino sheep farm and research and development laboratories, of its fabrics to create an innovative sneaker that later became a cult in Silicon Valley.

The Vallemosso brand, which has bet on the relaunch of wool in the activewear sector, is today a reference point for athletes, professionals, amateurs and mountain and outdoor enthusiasts. And now he has started the new collaboration by sharing the common roots of belonging to the Bel Paese, the same ethical ideals and the common imperative to be promoters of a better business method. Both classified as B-Corp companies, since their foundation they have always tried to inspire those looking for an authentic encounter with nature, respecting and safeguarding every single nuance.

On the one hand, Rewoolution which has always made its garments with 100% ethical and Zq certified wool, pursuing its philosophy based on respect for the well-being of animals and people, safeguarding environmental, economic and social resources. On the other hand, Acbc, leader in the production of eco-friendly sneakers, which believes in the importance of creating “green” products with an innovative approach.

After extensive research, synergy and joint work, a high-performance, cruelty-free and bio-based shoe designed for soft performance activities is making its debut. The unisex model of the capsule collection, made with cutting-edge materials and the result of the most modern technologies, features the sole in Eva and AlgaFoam, a foam obtained from algae, while the upper is in technical fabric in certified Merino wool. The line, designed for the four seasons, is available in four shades: black, gray, cream and navy blue.