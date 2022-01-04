Woolhouse “Closures were a big mistake” / “Covid doesn’t affect everyone, it’s selective”

The lockdown has saved so many lives? For Professor Mark Woolhouse, an infectious disease expert at the University of Edinburgh and one of the leading epidemiologists of the United Kingdom, it was instead a serious mistake. An error that of the closures which is caused by a wrong assumption, that is to believe that Covid affects everyone. For the epidemiologist, on the other hand, there is no more selective epidemic than this one. He talks about it in a book that is about to be published under the title “The Year the World Went Mad: A Scientific Memoir“(The year the world went mad: a scientific memory), in which it also indicates when the Great Britain made this grave mistake.

Super green pass to work, even private / In fact, vaccination is mandatory: how it will work

It is March 10, 2020, when the minister Michael Gove in a government meeting said that the coronavirus he would not discriminate and that, therefore, everyone was at risk. “In reality this is a very discriminatory virus. Some people are much more at risk than others. Those over 75 are 10,000 times more at risk than those under the age of 15The scientist explained to the Guardian. The indictment does not only concern the British government, but all those in the rest of the world who have made the same bad decisions.

CORONAVIRUS LOMBARDY BULLETIN JANUARY 3 / +19 deaths, positivity rate 19.8%

“WITH CLOSURES WE HAVE AGGRAVATED CRISIS”

Errors that have caused devastating consequences according to Professor Mark Woolhouse. “We have done great harm to our children and young adults, who have been robbed of their education, jobs and normal existence. They have also compromised their future prospects, inheriting an unprecedented mountain of public debt“. In the Guardian interview, he explained that these mistakes were made to protect the NHS from a disease that is actually a very big threat “for the elderly, the frail and the infirmNot for young and healthy people. In fact, the world panicked and took these drastic decisions they would have aggravated the crisis, rather than aiming for precise, surgical measures aimed at those who are really at risk. It would have been better, for example, to make contacts safer rather than forbid them. For Woolhouse tracking and masks would have been enough to keep Covid at bay. He also spoke of a choice “lazyTaken because there was an inability to implement adequate measures. “Closures are never a public health policy, rather they mean a failure of health policyAdded the scientist.

Coronavirus Bulletin Italy 3 January / Min. Health: 140 deaths, 68051 cases, +32 ti

“WE NEED PLAN TO PROTECT VULNERABLES”

About the strategy of the Sweden, professor Mark Woolhouse he has not shown himself as favorable as one might think. The changes in behavior worked after some initial difficulties, but we should not heed those who proposed to freely circulate the coronavirus to reach theherd immunity, because a more widespread epidemic than in 2020 would have been triggered. What was needed was a plan to protect the vulnerable. Instead, the resources were poorly spent. “The government spent a fortune killing the virus and almost nothing to protect those who could be killed from the virus“. It was possible to invest in the fight and protection, but only one path was chosen for the epidemiologist. Now with the Omicron variant another mistake is being made: highlighting with concern the number of infections rather than underlining that it is much less dangerous, protect those in need, including the unvaccinated, and set free those who may only develop a cold.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED