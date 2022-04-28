Wordle in Spanish today April 27: Clues and solution to the hidden word

The popular wordle in spanish bring us back today, april 27, a new word to guess. As usual, the daily challenge of this nice browser game proposes its users to discover a word made up of five letters in just six attempts or less.

Are you able to guess it by yourself? Do you need help to know what it is? If you are having a hard time solving today’s challenge, in this news we are going to give you several very helpful hints so you can solve it and, in case you don’t want to think about it too much, I’ll also we leave the direct solution at the end.

Clues for today’s Wordle April 27

If you like know what the word is of today’s Wordle challenge by guessing it for yourself, but you’re having a hard time figuring out what it is, so we have several tips, tricks and hints For you, they will surely help you. First of all, as always, if you are new in the game we recommend that you make a first attempt with a word in which no letter is repeated Y there is at least 2 vowels and 3 consonants (remember that the most repeated consonants in Spanish are S, R, M, N, L).

After the first try if you have not succeeded, keep the letters that appear green and change the place of the yellow ones (if any). The grays don’t work for you and you have to discard them.

ok now we will give you the key clues to guess today’s word, are the following (note that each clue is more explicit than the previous one, so read carefully and skip to the next one only if you think it is necessary):

Today’s word is made up of 3 consonants and 2 vowels.

Today’s word does not repeat any of its letters.

Today’s word begins with a consonant and ends with a vowel.

Today’s word does not contain E, I or U as vowels.

Today’s word begins with the letter F.

Today’s word is related to swords, blacksmiths and especially to medieval times.

Today’s word is formed by consonant – vowel – consonant – consonant – vowel.

Today’s word has synonyms like forge.

If after looking at all these clues you still don’t know which one It can be the word of the day today in Wordle in Spanish, don’t worry anymore, here below we are going to give you directly the solution. Eye, you have been warnedstop reading if you want to guess for yourself the word of the day.

Wordle’s solution: April 27

The today’s word in Wordle for April 27 is as follows:

wordle is a little web game created by Josh Wardle that at the beginning of the year 2022 it went viral on the net for its simple but ingenious proposal. In his first months of life i grew up so fast around the world that was soon acquired by The New York Times itself and, in addition, clones of all kinds have come out such as Absurdle, Squirdle, Framed or Yordle.