Wordle now has tracking software

Photo : Stefani Reynolds ( Getty Images )

It’s been just a month since the New York Times bought Wordle, but it seems they’ve been in a hurry to ruin everyone’s favorite pastime like only big corporations know how to do. Now the popular word puzzle in its original English version it has something it didn’t have before: tracking software.

It was something that had to happen. The Times has spent a million (the official figure has not been made public but there is talk of seven figures) and the game is still free. On the Internet it is often said that when something is free it is because you are not the customer, but the merchandise. this very week several code-savvy Wordle hobbyists have discovered that the page hosting the hobby already has a dozen trackers it didn’t have before. Some are, of course, New York Times trackers, but others are used to send data to third parties like Google.

Ugly? Yes, but also a very common practice. In this very house we have a ton of ad trackers. We are painfully aware of this. The New York Times lives above all of subscriptions and advertising, and that advertising is usually personalized with data from the pages you visit. In practice, this means that if you read the review of a mobile and then play a game of Wordle, don’t be surprised if Amazon gives you the babble so you can buy that mobile (even if you already have it). It’s easy to tear your hair out, but although Wordle is no longer the innocent and pure page that it once was, at least its appearance and usability remain the same. The New York Times has declined to comment on the new trackers.

The worst possible scenario is that the same ad trackers that Wordle uses (and that we all use in this industry) belong to companies like Google or Oracle (via their infamous subsidiary bluekai) are known to collaborate with the police in surveillance cases. The data they handle, as can be read in their own documents of Bluekai, they do not usually go beyond knowing that you visited a certain web page while you were in a specific location, but for many, knowing that you are in such a cafeteria at 8 in the morning playing Wordle may be more than enough.

The current digital industry is full of cases like these. There are literally thousands of companies participating in the advertising market and regulation is scant. That is why initiatives like the GDPR are so important, even if they are later implemented that way.