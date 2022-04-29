Games

Wordle: the solutions and clues for the challenges of April 29

The wordle they taste good every day. But fridays are so much better, because we can play knowing that the weekend is near. If you play daily, we remind you that from Zonared we help you offering progressive tracks and some tips so that you can find the solution every day. Of course this article is for you. whether you play in Spanish or in English.

What is Wordle? We remind you that the objective of the game is as simple as guess a word of 5 letters, in Spanish without accents. You always have 6 attempts. And every time you hit a letter it lights up green if it’s in the right place, and yellow if it’s not. Let us begin.

Clues Challenge 113 Wordle in Spanish

  • The word has 3 vowels
  • vowels are not repeated
  • Begins and ends in a vowel
  • A synonym of the word can be matrix
  • There is not a single letter repeated
  • There are never two vowels in a row in this word.
  • You can play Wordle in Spanish here.

Clues Challenge 314 Wordle in English

  • The word has 1 vowel
  • The word begins and ends in a consonant
  • None of the letters are repeated
  • A synonym could be Garbage
  • The vowel is right in the middle of the word
  • You can play Wordle in English here

Wordle: the solutions and clues for the challenges of April 29, Zonared

Tricks to solve Wordle more easily

Good advice is that don’t be afraid to play discard. That is, you should not try to guess the hidden word at first, which is also very difficult at random. And considering that we have a total of six attempts to guess the daily wordThinking in the long term is vital so as not to run out of options in the end. Therefore, a good strategy is to use each turn to discard different letters. Even if it means forgetting the right lyrics previously.

Remember that from here come SPOILERS and solutions to today’s challenges!

Wordle challenge 113 solution in Spanish

The solution to today’s Wordle challenge in Spanish is UTERUSa noun that you will know well.

Wordle challenge 314 solution in English

The solution to today’s Wordle challenge in English is TRASHwhich is an English noun meaning “garbage”.

And here are the words for this Friday. We wish you a happy weekend. Us we return next monday.

