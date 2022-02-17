Wordle: what is the answer of February 18, 2022?

Getty Images

What is the answer for Wordle 243 of February 17, 2022? Keep reading if you want the solution. If you want to keep trying on your own, stop reading!

Below you can find Wordle’s answer for today, February 17, 2022.

People posted their Wordle score for the game 243 on Twitter.

When you use a letter that is not in the word, the Wordle game removes it from your board, which helps.

Wordle’s new game comes out at midnight in every time zone. Therefore, some people play it before others have a chance to do so. It is also available in England as well as in the United States.

You have six attempts to solve the Wordle. Wordle is a free online word game that has exploded on social networks. Many people are addicted to it and it has exploded in this 2022.

This is what you need to know:

Wordle’s answer for today is: “shake” (shake)

Wordle 243X/6 ⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛

⬛🟨⬛🟨🟩

🟩⬛⬛⬛🟨

🟩🟩⬛⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩

مش هتفرق shake من shame 😡 — nabil (@ahmdnabiil__) February 16, 2022

Wordle 243X/6 ⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩

⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩

⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛

🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩

🟨⬛🟩⬛🟩

⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩

I just lost my 100% win rate on the word shake — Lee (@LieeLeee) February 16, 2022

The answer to Wordle 243 is the word “shake”.

People shared the answer on Twitter and many had trouble finding the fourth letter of the word: k.

How do you play Wordle?

The free game is available on the Wordle website and explains how to play it. It’s pretty simple. “Guess the WORD in 6 tries. Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. Press the enter button to submit. After each attempt, the color of the tiles will change to show how close you were to the correct word,” the website says.

If you hit a letter, the square turns green.

Green and yellow color coding gives you clues as to how close you are to the correct answer

For example, if the letter square turns green, it means the letter is in the word and in the right place, but if it turns yellow, it means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

If the tile does not turn green or yellow, it means the letter is not in the word.

A new Wordle is available every day, says the website.

To get started, just use any five-letter word. Then press Enter, check the color and enter another. Keep going until you get the word right or run out of guesses.

If you choose a word that does not exist, it will say that it is not in the word list. You can repeat letters. For example, if you place the letter B on a square and that square turns green, meaning it’s okay, you can still place the letter B on another tile on your next turn.

According to NPR, everyone must guess the same word and you can share your results on Twitter. People try to outperform other people by guessing the word accurately in the fewest number of tries.

A man named Josh Wardle created the game for a friend.

According to NPR, software engineer Josh Wardle from New York created Wordle and named it after him.

He originally did it for his partner Palak Shah, who “helped with some of the development,” according to NPR. The site adds that the game has 2.7 million players and went viral in October 2021.

You can practice Wordle here through a free Wordle answer file. This page has a Wordle wizard.