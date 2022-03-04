Words for which WhatsApp could block your account

WhatsApp and the words with which it could block your account

Although it may not seem like it, there are more and more restrictions on the application of WhatsApp and now there is a list of words that it seems cannot be used by users or else their account would be blocked.

It is for this reason that we share with you the words that will be strictly prohibited within a WhatsApp conversation, since otherwise they will be will block your account.

That’s right, the developers of the WhatsApp application have reported that very soon they will renew their communication protocols. security and privacy for the use of the messaging application.

In this way, the use of certain vocabulary that encourages actions that are against the law will be prohibited, since otherwise it will be necessary to block the account.

So in case your account is blocked, we have already shared with you what you should do if WhatsApp suspends your account and not necessarily for using inappropriate vocabulary.

The WhatsApp application has announced that in the coming days it will be renewing its security and data privacy protocols to provide a better service to users.

However, one of the new updates that will begin to be implemented will be that users will not be able to use certain words, since it could cause the account to be temporarily blocked.

It should be noted that we have seen this theme in some other social networks and it is executed with the aim of prohibiting the promotion of actions that go against the law.

Words such as pwdophilia, pwrnography, their derivatives or similar terms are words that are strictly prohibited on WhatsApp.

So if any WhatsApp user decides to use this type of vocabulary in a conversation, it will cause everyone involved to be sanctioned immediately.

In this way, the famous messaging company will temporarily block the accounts and delete the stored information such as multimedia files and conversations, without the opportunity to make any kind of backup of the shared information.

It should be noted that users whose WhatsApp account has been temporarily suspended for violating some of the application’s rules usually see a message that when trying to access the application tells them that:

Your phone number is suspended on WhatsApp. Please contact support for help.”

The truth is that the company has always emphasized that the suspension of accounts is a reality and that it does so as long as they consider that some activity violated their conditions of service.

It is important to note that on some occasions, they do not send a warning before suspending the account, so there is also the possibility that your account may be suspended by mistake.

For this, the company makes the Terms of Service available to its users, where information is provided on the appropriate uses of WhatsApp and the activities that do not comply with them.