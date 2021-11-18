“Words Lozano? At the moment I don’t think he can aspire to Real or City, he pays the enormous cost of the card”

Napoli football news. TO Radio Mars during the broadcast “Mars Sport Live“intervened Pietro Lo Monaco, manager.

“Who is doing better with the alternatives? Napoli are more varied and have more integrity players. We hope that the difference can be made by the men who play less because with close matches, having an adequate squad is important. We have a championship where competitions are made. There are no bearings. A leading team can easily lose against Spezia, it’s not the best championship but the most difficult one. The small one can cause big problems. Beyond that, every game is important to get to the end. Not it’s easy to suck 7-8 points from a team, so the Scudetto duel is taking shape clearly between Milan and Napoli.

Lozano’s statements? I think words also need to be weighed. The player already plays in a great team, it seems to me that at the moment it is not like he has done who knows what to be able to aspire to Real Madrid or Manchester City. I would see it more as a player’s future desire to join one of those 2-3 top-level clubs but without taking anything away from Napoli. It must be said that he has excuses, in the sense that he has done well so far in Naples, he has behaved well. Then 50 million for me is a huge amount and I think Lozano is a player under this figure as an evaluation. At PSV he played on the left, an inaccessible space in Naples due to Insigne. He has carved out a space to the right but hence to have high ambitions … “.