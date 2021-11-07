Sports

“Words never uttered by Maradona. Defamatory intent against us”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Through its official website, the Lazio published a note regarding some phrases spoken in Amazon Prime’s “Maradona” series. Below is the full note: “We let the public judge the quality of Amazon Prime’s “Maradona” series. But we can certainly define ridiculous those few seconds that we have seen, in which, in a completely arbitrary and improbable way, words that he would never have uttered are attributed to the Argentine champion: ‘Those fascists want to humiliate us’. Lazio at the time was certainly not in the ideal conditions to stop a team fighting for the Scudetto. Let alone to humiliate her. And then the reference to fascism, all the more hateful because it is evoked with a clear defamatory intent. In short, we have succeeded in the extraordinary result of insulting a supporter and a club, deviating from reality and also from the thought of Maradona himself, who has shown on many occasions to be a friend of Lazio: he was a guest in Formello, he sang our anthem, swapped shirts with our players.
We will assert our rights to Amazon Prime and to the authors, the director and the screenwriters, asking as far as we are concerned that a scene as improbable as it is painful, which lacks respect for Lazio and the memory of a great champion, be cut.“.

if (ok == 1) bannerok[zona].push(banner[zona][i]); }

bannerok[zona].sort(function() {return 0.5 - Math.random()}); } banner = bannerok; var banner_url="https://net-storage.tcccdn.com"; var banner_path="/storage/tuttonapoli.net/banner/" function asyncLoad() { if (azione == 'read' && TCCCookieConsent) { var scripts = [ "https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1", ]; (function(array) { for (var i = 0, len = array.length; i < len; i++) { var elem = document.createElement('script'); elem.type="text/javascript"; elem.async = true; elem.src = array[i]; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, s); } })(scripts); } setTCCCookieConsent(); } if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener("load", asyncLoad, false); else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent("onload", asyncLoad); else window.onload = asyncLoad; function resizeStickyContainers() { var stickyFill = document.getElementsByClassName('sticky-fill'); for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) stickyFill[i].style.height = null; for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) { var height = stickyFill[i].parentElement.offsetHeight-stickyFill[i].offsetTop; height = Math.max(height, stickyFill[i].offsetHeight); stickyFill[i].style.height = height+'px'; } } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', resizeStickyContainers, false); // layout_headjs function utf8_decode(e){for(var n="",r=0;r

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Europa and Conference, relive MOVIOLA: Roma miss two sensational penalties but Ibanez’s goal is offside | Europa League

3 days ago

ATTACK GRIFO – Shevchenko’s choice reveals the ambition of 777

1 day ago

Alonso the silent – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

6 days ago

Marseille-Lazio, France bans the away match for Biancocelesti fans: “Violent and sing fascist songs” | News

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button