Work, 6 out of 10 companies hire. But there is a lack of workers and engineers

Listen to the audio version of the article

The job market has returned to pre-Covid levels, with six out of 10 companies planning new hires in 2021 (+1.9 points on 2019). But, at the same time, the difficulties in finding the right professionals have also grown, with a mismatch jumped to 32.2%, almost six points more than in 2019, essentially due to two factors: the lack of candidates and the lack of preparation. adapted to the renewed needs of the business world.

The complete 2021 data released yesterday in the Excelsior bulletin, branded Anpal and Unioncamere, photograph a recovery in employment in line with the economic push: the flow of hires expected in 2021 stood at around 4.6 million units, +0 , 5 points compared to the pre-pandemic period. The main drivers of the transformations underway are digital skills (71% of companies invested in digital transformation last year) and the transition to a more sustainable economy (53% invest in green skills), the two major issues on which tip the Pnrr.

In industry, the contribution of planned revenues in construction was significant which, driven by the recovery linked to tax bonuses, with almost 424 thousand units exceeded the levels of 20219 by about 15%. A similar trend for the three main sectors of the Made in Italy involved in the 4.0 transformation and among the most internationalized: metallurgy, mechanics and electronics, which in 2021 covered half of manufacturing revenues. Textile-clothing-footwear is still suffering, where expected entries have not reached pre-Covid levels. In the tertiary sector, the sectors that remain in trouble are: wholesale trade, cultural and recreational services, operational services, transport and logistics. Thanks also to the uncertainties about the continuity of the recovery, the majority of the hires foreseen in 2021 were completed, 55.9% of the total (+5.3 points compared to 2019), equal to about 2.6 million entries, especially in tourism and construction.

But the recovery of the labor market is coinciding with a surge in the mismatch between supply and demand of work, which is now affecting the whole industry, with the increasingly concrete risk of slowing down growth. Emblematic is the case of construction where, despite the strong recovery in employment, it is difficult to find personnel: 64 thousand more unobtainable figures than in 2019. More than half (16 out of 30) of the professions with the highest difficulty in finding are workers specialized in industrial field (mechanical testers, welders, carpenters, electricians in civil constructions, installers of insulation systems) and in the field of services (installers and maintainers of computer equipment, workers specialized in the installation and repair of Tlc equipment). Engineers, especially electro-technicians, are also sought with a light. For some of these profiles, the mismatch by far exceeds 50% of business requests.

«The gap has several reasons – explains the president of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete -. For the most qualified profiles there is undoubtedly a numerical shortage and it is essential for this to work on orientation within school paths. For the less qualified profiles, on the other hand, a key theme is that of experience, it is necessary to insist on the usefulness for young people to have, already from school, a first contact with the world of work and to experience their inclinations and skills in the field. “.