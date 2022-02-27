Work as a doctor in Germany: requirements and salaries

Ulises Pila, Spanish doctor who practices in Germany.

With salaries of some 6,500 euros per month and guaranteed stability per year, practicing in Germany as a doctor attracts more and more Spanish doctors. This was the case for Ulysses Pile, specialist in General Surgery and Digestive System at the Klinikum Nürnberg (Germany). Some conditions to which are added the guards of about 9 hours and the initial salaries of around 5,000 euros.

After a rotation in the country, Pila decided to bet on exercising in the German health system. “I tried the United States before, but I didn’t like it. I prefer Germany, it’s easier to have a stabilityyou have a boss who looks at your results,” says the Spanish physician.

To make the leap, the first thing is the language. It takes a B2 to begin the procedures, and a C1 to exercise. In Pila’s words, “between the validation of your degree and the validation of your language qualifications, between 3 and 7 months go by, so my advice to anyone interested in practicing here is that the sooner you learn the language. There is also a kind of temporary work permit while you finish validating your documents, since as a European Union it is relatively easy to live here and have everything validated”.

“The typical 24-hour shifts that are made in Spain do not exist here, your day is 8 or 9 hours and a maximum of 12 hours”

Then, stability is more assured than in Spain. Thus, after a year at most two, “You already have your fixed place”. The German German model is based on the private system, so competitive examinations and interim periods are not common. “They interview you and if they like you, they make you a contract with temporary clauses and then you go on to a permanent contract. Normally, they give you a one-year contract to see how you work and from there you go on to your permanent contract, which would be like the square in Spain”.

But it is not only stability and salary that made this doctor from Madrid decide to continue in the German country. hours of rest and guard system, far from the Spanish reality, tipped the balance even more. “The hours of rest are also very respected, you cannot, for example, do two consecutive Sundays of shifts, unless you request it or it is an exceptional situation”, a regulation that is also seen in the days themselves “the typical 24-hour shifts that they are made in Spain they don’t exist here, your day is 8 or 9 hours and a maximum of 12 hours.

Bureaucracy, regulation and more than 5,000 euros the first year

At the salary level, the German system is more than regulated. Although it is a private system, the State maintains a control over minimum wages. “You can see how much a doctor earns according to the years he has been practicing and his position, because there is a minimum of what is started and that is completely regulated,” says Pila.

Following the data published by the German health system itself, a doctor with no experience in his first year could charge about 4,938 euros, salary that “increases according to the years you have been in the system and the professional category”.

All of this leads to the assertion that “in the end, Germany has fewer daylight hours, but at the labor level there is a lot of more security and is more balanced. If you want you can also get a lot of money and there are tax advantages for doctors as well as a kind of own Bank. But in the end, if you focus on the labor level, stability and regulation deserve to come to you.”